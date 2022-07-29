5 Reasons Why The World Needs ‘Renaissance’ Now More Than Ever

Today is the day that Beyhive stans have been waiting for. Beyoncé finally dropped her highly anticipated album Renaissance and the buzzing project comes at a time where her inimitable artistry is sorely needed.

We’ve been through hell and back with the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with the rise of Moneky Pox and fears of a rocky economic recession ahead, people across the nation are bracing themselves for more gloomy headlines.

That’s where the Queen comes in to save the day. Beyoncé, who is also known as the iconic Sasha Fierce, has dropped her 7th studio album, which features a heavy-hitting list of collabs — from Drake and The Neptunes to Nile Rodgers and Nigerian breakout star, Tems. The 16-track project will serve as a much-needed reprieve from all the bad going on in the world and an anthem that we can definitely dance our hearts out to.

While chatting with the iconic singer for her British Vogue cover story in June, Edward Enniful, the publication’s editor-in-chief, called Rennaisance the star’s most “ambitious project to date.”

According to him, fans can expect to hear “soaring vocals and fierce beats” on the new album, along with infectious bangers that “will unite so many on the dance floor.”

Creating unity is something the 28-time Grammy-award-winner has been known to do with her music. Bey had the world dancing up a storm to “Single Ladies.” She made us embrace our bodies with “Pretty Hurts.” She sent members across the African Diaspora gleaming with pride and solidarity with her melanin-rich visual album “Black is King.” We could use that harmony right now to keep people together at a time when the world feels so uncertain. Renaissance will undoubtedly give fans faith, inspiration, and hope when they hear the album blasting through their car speakers or on the dance floor, and we can’t wait to see the inevitable joy and smiles that come as a result.

Here are five reasons why the world can use a little bit more of Beyoncé right now.

1. This is Beyoncé’s first solo album in 6 years

Source:Getty

Bey’s new album is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade. That means fans have been waiting eagerly for almost six years since she dropped her last solo album. Lemonade broke the Billboard 200 chart at No.1, selling more than 653,000 units in the first week. The project garnered hits like “Formation” and “Freedom.” With the release of “Break My Soul” earlier this month, fans are impatiently waiting for the star to drop her next dance floor banger from the new album.

2. Beyonce’s boundless creativity can inspire others

Source:Getty

When Beyoncé Knowles Carter drops an album, you know it will be an entire production. Look no further than the star’s Homecoming live album, a multi-layered film, effortlessly mending art, drama, and high-energy dance performances all in one. The project even managed to squeeze in political and social commentary, and did we mention it won an NAACP Image Award, too?

3. Bey’s music will keep our immune systems healthy

Source:Getty

With Fall and Winter approaching, there’s no telling what is coming down the pipeline for our immune systems. Now that Renaissance is here, we know Bey will be dropping another music video that will provide killer choreography moves we can dance to and keep our bodies healthy. From the iconic “Single Ladies” hand to her energetic floor solo in “Crazy in Love,” we are sure Bey will come back to the scene with more dances to keep our heart rates thumping and those pesky pounds off.

4. Beyoncé loves giving back

Source:Getty

Outside of music, Beyoncé has worked diligently to make the world a better place with her BeyGood foundation. Last year during the pandemic, the star donated $500,000 to people facing homelessness when the Eviction Moratorium was set to end. More recently, the star teamed up with Adidas to issue $1000 grants to victims affected by the Texas winter storms. Her charitable foundation has also provided university scholarships and clean water for communities abroad.

5. She’s a political and social advocate

Source:Getty

Beyoncé has been a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, and she’s even used some of her fortune to respond to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the star teamed up with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate $6 million in COVID-19 relief to cities struck by the global health crisis. The incredible deed provided testing, medical resources, and increased access to mental health services to communities in need.

The star sprung into action, offering grants to small Black Businesses when the pandemic sent the economy spiraling. She also launched a food pantry to respond to the food shortage crisis, too. We can’t wait to see what does to make the world a brighter place following her latest album.