A molecule of light and matter
Theoretically, this effect has been predicted for a long time, but now scientists at the Vienna Center for Quantum Science and Technology (VCQ) at TU Wien, in cooperation with the University of Innsbruck, have succeeded in measuring this exotic atomic bond for the first time. This interaction is useful for manipulating extremely cold atoms, and the effect could also play a role in the formation of molecules in space. The results have now been published in the scientific journal Physical Review X.
Nickelate superconductors are intrinsically magnetic
Electrons find each other repulsive. Nothing personal -- it's just that their negative charges repel each other. So getting them to pair up and travel together, like they do in superconducting materials, requires a little nudge. In old-school superconductors, which were discovered in 1911 and conduct electric current with no...
Modeling reveals how dwarf planet Ceres powers unexpected geologic activity
For a long time, our view of Ceres was fuzzy, said Scott King, a geoscientist in the Virginia Tech College of Science. A dwarf planet and the largest body found in the asteroid belt -- the region between Jupiter and Mars speckled with hundreds of thousands of asteroids -- Ceres had no distinguishable surface features in existing telescopic observations from Earth.
Small pterosaurs ‘pole vaulted’ to flight from water, study suggests
An analysis of a small pterosaur fossil has provided more evidence that the Jurassic-era flying reptiles used their long arms to rock back and forth to “pole vault” themselves into the air.The research, recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, assessed a tiny pterosaur fossil from rocks dated to the late Jurassic era about 163 million years to 146 million years ago unearthed in Germany.Scientists studying fossils of pterosaurs since they were first discovered over two centuries ago have reasoned that the physical features of the flying reptiles, including a “forward centre of gravity”, prevented them from a bird-like...
Cloud study demystifies impact of aerosols
Aerosol particles in the atmosphere have a bigger impact on cloud cover -- but less effect on cloud brightness -- than previously thought, new research shows. Aerosols are tiny particles suspended in the atmosphere, and they play a key role in the formation of clouds. With aerosols increasing due to...
Scientists uncover mechanism that shapes centromere distribution
Since the 1800s, scientists have noted configuration of centromeres, a special chromosomal region that is vital for cell division, in the nucleus. Up until this point, however, the determining mechanisms and the biological significance of centromere distribution were poorly understood. A team led by researchers from the University of Tokyo and their collaborators recently proposed a two-step regulatory mechanism that shapes centromere distribution. Their findings also suggest that centromere configuration in the nucleus plays a role in maintaining genome integrity.
Pinpointing consciousness in animal brain using mouse 'brain map'
Science may be one step closer to understanding where consciousness resides in the brain. A new study shows the importance of certain types of neural connections in identifying consciousness. The research, published in Cerebral Cortex, was led by Jun Kitazono, a corresponding author and a project researcher in the Department...
Fiddler crab eye view inspires researchers to develop novel artificial vision
GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) Artificial vision systems find a wide range of applications, including self-driving cars, object detection, crop monitoring, and smart cameras. Such vision is often inspired by the vision of biological organisms. For instance, human and insect vision have inspired terrestrial artificial vision, while fish eyes have led to aquatic artificial vision. While the progress is remarkable, current artificial visions suffer from some limitations: they are not suitable for imaging both land and underwater environments, and are limited to a hemispherical (180°) field-of-view (FOV).
Engineers repurpose 19th-century photography technique to make stretchy, color-changing films
Imagine stretching a piece of film to reveal a hidden message. Or checking an arm band's color to gauge muscle mass. Or sporting a swimsuit that changes hue as you do laps. Such chameleon-like, color-shifting materials could be on the horizon, thanks to a photographic technique that's been resurrected and repurposed by MIT engineers.
Advancing dynamic brain imaging with AI
MRI, electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography have long served as the tools to study brain activity, but new research from Carnegie Mellon University introduces a novel, AI-based dynamic brain imaging technology which could map out rapidly changing electrical activity in the brain with high speed, high resolution, and low cost. The advancement comes on the heels of more than thirty years of research that Bin He has undertaken, focused on ways to improve non-invasive dynamic brain imaging technology.
Signaling 'stressed-out' plants
A plant scientist from the University of Missouri has discovered a new way of measuring stress in plants, which comes at a time when plants are experiencing multiple stressors from heat, drought and flooding because of extreme weather events. The discovery involves a once maligned collection of molecules called reactive...
