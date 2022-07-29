ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine inside home

By Rachel Estrada
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was declared missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Troy Khoeler, 7, was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter :

MISSING 7 YEAR OLD We are sad to report the missing 7 year old we posted on earlier in the 4400 block of Rosegate has been found deceased. A criminal investigation is underway please avoid the area. We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family.

Harris County Constable
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvJWe_0gxkS8v100
Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

On scene, authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t know how the boy got inside the washing machine or the circumstances surrounding cause of death.

According to the early reports, the Constable’s office said he was missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive, Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road. near the Birnamwood Subdivision and just east of the Hardy Toll Road and north of FM 1960 on northeast Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Twitter that he and his deputies were searching for the 7-year-old. He was declared missing for approximately two to three hours.

He was later discovered at the home on Rosegate Drive, dead inside the washing machine located in the garage of the home, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvBFN_0gxkS8v100
Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Authorities said later on Thursday that the boy was in foster care, and the foster parents were questioned, but as of Friday morning, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the case.

The investigation is continuing, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Texas 7-year-old found dead in washing machine hours after parents report him missing

A 7-year-old Texas boy was discovered dead inside a washing machine just hours after his family reported him missing, according to authorities. A cause of death has not yet been reached for Troy Koehler, a former foster child who was taken in by a couple in the Spring area in 2019. They reported him missing around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, according to KHOU.
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Spring, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
UPI News

Four people dead after shooting in Houston

July 17 (UPI) -- Four people have died after an argument led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Houston, law enforcement officials said Sunday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement to Twitter that deputies responded to a building at the Cyprus Ridge complex on Bemmelwood Drive around 11:20 p.m. and found four people with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy