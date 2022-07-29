Spokane Co. downgraded from high to medium COVID-19 community level
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is now considered at a medium COVID-19 community level.
For the past few weeks, the county has been listed at a high level.
Levels are determined by the Centers for Disease Control, which takes a variety of factors into consideration. These include hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
The medium community level classification comes as the county reports a downward trend in case rates.
The CDC recommends that people in the county should consider wearing a mask indoors, but it is no longer highly encouraged.
Those at high risk are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers about wearing a mask and taking other precautions. As always, anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested.
