Spokane Co. downgraded from high to medium COVID-19 community level

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is now considered at a medium COVID-19 community level.

For the past few weeks, the county has been listed at a high level.

Levels are determined by the Centers for Disease Control, which takes a variety of factors into consideration. These include hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The medium community level classification comes as the county reports a downward trend in case rates.

The CDC recommends that people in the county should consider wearing a mask indoors, but it is no longer highly encouraged.

Those at high risk are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers about wearing a mask and taking other precautions. As always, anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested.

