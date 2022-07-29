ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Highly uncooperative' teen shot in right leg on Harlem street: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating a teen boy who was shot in the leg on a Harlem street Thursday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at 3250 Broadway Avenue near 131st Street, officials said.

The 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right leg and was transported to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.

The teen was "highly uncooperative" the NYPD said.

The suspect fled the scene and remains in the wind.

An investigation remains ongoing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
