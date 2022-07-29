Alabama Says Delay in Execution Caused by IV Line Issue

Arizona’s primary on Aug. 2 offers one of the longest lists of competitive contests of any state on the 2022 primary calendar. Voters will determine which of several conservative Republicans will take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, while both Democrats and Republicans will hold hotly contested, intra-party contests to determine their nominees for governor and secretary of state. In many cases, the ideological distance between the potential nominees is enormous.

