Alabama Says Delay in Execution Caused by IV Line Issue

Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Parole Board issues pardon/commutation list, Risher turned down
The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia and Union. Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over...
KHBS
Bobby Hopper, the longest serving Arkansas highway commissioner, has died
Bobby Hopper died Friday according to members of his family. Hopper, 89, was Arkansas' longest serving highway commissioner. Appointed by then Governor Bill Clinton in 1983, Hopper served 16 years on the Highway Commission. He served twice as Chairman in 1987-88 and again in 1997-98. In a statement, former President...
US News and World Report
Races to Watch in Arizona’s Aug. 2 Primary
Arizona’s primary on Aug. 2 offers one of the longest lists of competitive contests of any state on the 2022 primary calendar. Voters will determine which of several conservative Republicans will take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, while both Democrats and Republicans will hold hotly contested, intra-party contests to determine their nominees for governor and secretary of state. In many cases, the ideological distance between the potential nominees is enormous.
neareport.com
Lake City Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although the winning Mega Millions® ticket for Friday night’s historic $1.337 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, an incredible 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes from $2 to $2 million. Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million this morning at the...
thv11.com
Arkansas schools work through bus driver shortage
Schools throughout Arkansas have spent summer break dealing with the bus driver shortage. And now, some districts are closer to having a full staff of drivers.
US News and World Report
Deaths of Woman, 3 Kids in Tractor Crash Ruled Accidental
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Better Beginnings offers back-to-school resources for families
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, is encouraging families to take advantage of resources meant to assist families and children adjusting back to school from summer. Children thrive best when keeping up...
cherokeephoenix.org
Arkansas Cherokee leads mission trip to Indian children’s home
MUSKOGEE – Under the direction of a Cherokee Nation citizen from Arkansas, a group of largely youth spent time in July assisting the Murrow Indian Children’s Home with outside chores and other projects. Randall Curtis, youth minister for the Arkansas Episcopal Church, had planned the cultural mission trip...
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
Kait 8
Aug. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us. Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for murder of toddler
Joshua Anderson was arrested in 2019 for the murder of a 23-month-old girl. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A chance of rain through 2 PM
Scattered light showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through 2 PM then begin to taper off. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy and heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°. Hotter temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms...
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Lingering rain chances to start the week
TONIGHT: A few showers will linger overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s overnight. TOMORROW: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday, however much of the day will remain dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
