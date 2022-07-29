www.westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Canney Paul Granger, Jr.
Canney Paul Granger, Jr., 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA.
Obituary for Mary Elizabeth Luke Crochet
Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Luke Crochet will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Florien, LA. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Jeane’s Funeral Service. A visitation was held at the church...
Obituary for Nada Delaine Borel
Funeral services for Nada Delaine Borel, 81, of Leesville, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery in Many, LA. Visitation will be Monday, August 1, from 10:00 A.M until time of service...
VPSO Arrest Report July 27, 2022 - August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Arecia Carhee, age 45, of Many, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond has not been set and Carhee remains in the VPSO jail. July 28, 2022. Robert Lacaze, age 41, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding...
Allen Parish Fatal Crash Takes the Life of Sugartown Resident
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, shortly before 1:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish. Initial reports indicate a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown, LA, was...
BPSO Felony arrest for the week of July 25-30, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and Use or Possess to Use Drug Paraphernalia. Michael was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $21,500.00.
One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX
KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
Former CPSO Deputy Acquitted of Rape Charges in Beauregard Parish
36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish acquitted Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy Robert Shortridge of rape charges on Thursday, July 28n 2022. Shortridge was employed by the CPSO for 19 years when he was arrested in Beauregard Parish in 2018. Shortridge was charged with 3rd degree rape and was fired from CPSO the day of his arrest.
