The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and Use or Possess to Use Drug Paraphernalia. Michael was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $21,500.00.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO