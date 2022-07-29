Josef Newgarden medically cleared after Iowa crash put weekend in jeopardy

INDIANAPOLIS — Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden was cleared to race in the Gallagher Grand Prix , IndyCar announced Friday, following days of uncertainty after a crash Sunday at the Iowa Speedway led to a hospital stint.

After his practice laps Friday morning, Newgarden was evaluated by IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows, according to a release.

Newgarden was initially evaluated and released from the infield care center in Iowa after his crash. In the immediate aftermath, he felt normal. After the race, though, he collapsed in the parking lot and was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines to receive imaging and radiographs. He returned to his home in Nashville the next day. Thursday, he was cleared to practice, but his availability for the race remained up in the air.

“When I talked to him, I think it was Tuesday, he was like, ‘Look, I think I could go today,’” Team Penske president Tim Cindric said after Newgarden’s practice laps.

Added Newgarden after his official clearance: "It was gonna take an army to keep me away from here. We were very diligent in going through everything in the correct way procedure-wise, and I think we did a great job as a team to work through it."

Speaking with reporters for the first time since he entered the hospital, Newgarden had little insight regarding the details of what had happened. He was pretty sure he had suffered a concussion in the crash, but didn't know for sure. He also didn't know what had caused the collapse.

He left the hospital and "rested for 48 hours as intensively as I could," but didn't have to do any specific rehab. Neither light nor screens bothered him.

Santino Ferrucci was on standby to take Newgarden’s place in the Team Penske No. 2 car if Newgarden hadn’t been able to compete.

Being able to race will allow Newgarden, currently tied for third place in the IndyCar season standngs, to try to close the 34-point gap between him and leader Marcus Ericsson. Newgarden has four wins this season and led for 148 laps in Iowa before the crash. After qualifying Friday, he'll begin the race in the fifth position.

"I'm just ready to be in the fight," he said. "We're well in the thick of the championship. We have a great opportunity here to stay in the fight and I think go all the way down to the final event and possibly win the championship. That's my focus. I would have loved a little more today. I felt like on new tires we had pull pace, but on used tires we lacked some of that pull pace that we needed, so we're gonna try to clean that up.

"If we can do that job and have a good race here, it should set us up nicely for the last four events of the year."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Josef Newgarden medically cleared after Iowa crash put weekend in jeopardy