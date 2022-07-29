Functional characterization of FBXL7 as a novel player in human cancers

www.nature.com
T4 reduces cisplatin resistance by inhibiting AEG-1 gene expression in lung cancer cells
Lung cancer is the most malignant form of cancer and has the highest morbidity and mortality worldwide. Due to drug resistance, the current chemotherapy for lung cancer is not effective and has poor therapeutic effects. Tripchlorolide (T4), a natural extract from the plant Tripterygium wilfordii, has powerful immunosuppressive and antitumour effects and may become a potential therapeutic agent for lung cancer. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effect of T4 on reducing chemoresistance in lung cancer cells and to explore the mechanism. 1. A549 and A549/DDP cells were separately transfected with AEG-1 overexpression and AEG-1 knockdown plasmids. A549/DDP cells were divided into the A549/DDP empty group, T4 group, and T4"‰+"‰AEG-1 overexpression group. A CCK-8 assay was used to evaluate the proliferation of cells in each group. RT"“qPCR and Western blotting were used to detect the expression of AEG-1 and MDR-1. Expression of AEG-1 in A549 and A549/DDP cells was positively correlated with cisplatin resistance. When the AEG-1 protein was overexpressed in A549 cells, the lethal effect of cisplatin on A549 cells was attenuated (all P"‰<"‰0.05). After the AEG-1 protein was knocked down in A549/DDP cells, cisplatin was applied. The lethal effect was significantly increased compared to that in the corresponding control cells (all P"‰<"‰0.05). AEG-1 protein expression gradually decreased with increasing T4 concentration in A549 and A549/DDP cells. Resistance to cisplatin was reduced after the addition of T4 to A549/DDP cells (P"‰<"‰0.05), and this effect was enhanced after transfection with the AEG-1 knockdown plasmid. T4 plays an important role in increasing the sensitivity of lung cancer cells to cisplatin.
Exploring synthetic lethal network for the precision treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma
The emerging targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) over the past 15 years. Nevertheless, lack of personalized treatment limits the development of effective clinical guidelines and improvement of patient prognosis. In this study, large-scale genomic profiles from ccRCC cohorts were explored for integrative analysis. A credible method was developed to identify synthetic lethality (SL) pairs and a list of 72 candidate pairs was determined, which might be utilized to selectively eliminate tumors with genetic aberrations using SL partners of specific mutations. Further analysis identified BRD4 and PRKDC as novel medical targets for patients with BAP1 mutations. After mapping these target genes to the comprehensive drug datasets, two agents (BI-2536 and PI-103) were found to have considerable therapeutic potentials in the BAP1 mutant tumors. Overall, our findings provided insight into the overview of ccRCC mutation patterns and offered novel opportunities for improving individualized cancer treatment.
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Transcriptomic data exploration of consensus genes and molecular mechanisms between chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung adenocarcinoma
Most current research has focused on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) alone; however, it is important to understand the complex mechanism of COPD progression to LUAD. This study is the first to explore the unique and jointly molecular mechanisms in the pathogenesis of COPD and LUAD across several datasets based on a variety of analysis methods. We used weighted correlation network analysis to search hub genes in two datasets from public databases: GSE10072 and GSE76925. We explored the unique and jointly molecular mechanistic signatures of the two diseases in pathogenesis through enrichment analysis, immune infiltration analysis, and therapeutic targets analysis. Finally, the results were confirmed using real-time quantitative reverse transcription PCR. Fifteen hub genes were identified: GPI, EZH2, EFNA4, CFB, ENO1, SH3PXD2B, SELL, CORIN, MAD2L1, CENPF, TOP2A, ASPM, IGFBP2, CDKN2A, and ELF3. For the first time, SELL, CORIN, GPI, and EFNA4 were found to play a role in the etiology of COPD and LUAD. The LUAD genes identified were primarily involved in the cell cycle and DNA replication processes; COPD genes we found were related to ubiquitin-mediated proteolysis, ribosome, and T/B-cell receptor signaling pathways. The tumor microenvironment of LUAD pathogenesis was influenced by CD4"‰+"‰T cells, type 1 regulatory T cells, and T helper 1 cells. T follicular helper cells, natural killer T cells, and B cells all impact the immunological inflammation in COPD. The results of drug targets analysis suggest that cisplatin and tretinoin, as well as bortezomib and metformin may be potential targeted therapy for patients with COPD combined LUAD. These signatures may be provided a new direction for developing early interventions and treatments to improve the prognosis of COPD and LUAD.
FOXP3 splice variant is associated with autoimmune disease
FOXP3 encodes a transcription factor that is expressed by regulatory T (Treg) cells. New research indicates that expression of a FOXP3 exon 2-deficient splice variant results in transcriptional regulation that can induce autoimmunity.
Strengthening the immune response to cancer
For patients with lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or certain types of leukemia, treatment with chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR T cells) is sometimes the last chance of overcoming the cancer. The treatment involves taking T cells from the patient's blood and adding artificial receptors—the CARs—to them in the lab. As the guards of our immune system, T cells are on permanent patrol in our blood vessels and tissues, where they hunt down foreign structures. Equipped with CARs, T cells can also detect very specific surface structures on cancer cells. Once the CAR T cells are returned to the patient by infusion, they circulate in the body as a kind of living drug that can bind to very specific tumor cells and destroy them.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Systemic disease associations with angioid streaks in a large healthcare claims database
To assess systemic associations of angioid streaks (AS) using a large US healthcare database. A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted of patients diagnosed with AS in a large, national US insurer from 2000"“2019. Cases were matched 1:5 to controls. The prevalence rates of established associated disease states and other systemic diseases were calculated and compared using logistic regression. Additionally, the rate of anti-VEGF treatment was assessed as a proxy for the incidence of choroidal neovascularization (CNV).
Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex
Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
Highly conserved shifts in ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) activity drive mitochondrial remodeling during quiescence
Defects in cellular proteostasis and mitochondrial function drive many aspects of infertility, cancer, and other age-related diseases. All of these conditions rely on quiescent cells, such as oocytes and adult stem cells, that reduce their activity and remain dormant as part of their roles in tissue homeostasis, reproduction, and even cancer recurrence. Using a multi-organism approach, we show that dynamic shifts in the ubiquitin proteasome system drive mitochondrial remodeling during cellular quiescence. In contrast to the commonly held view that the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) is primarily regulated by substrate ubiquitination, we find that increasing proteasome number and their recruitment to mitochondria support mitochondrial respiratory quiescence (MRQ). GSK3 triggers proteasome recruitment to the mitochondria by phosphorylating outer membrane proteins, such as VDAC, and suppressing mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation. This work defines a process that couples dynamic regulation of UPS activity to coordinated shifts in mitochondrial metabolism in fungi, Drosophila, and mammals during quiescence.
Occult hepatitis B virus infection among patients with chronic liver disease of unidentified cause, Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Occult hepatitis B virus infection (OBI) characterized by the absence of detectable HBsAg in the presence of HBV DNA in the serum and/or liver tissue remains a potential risk of transmission and diseases progression among different population groups. It could be associated with asymptomatic case up to chronic liver disease (CLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The objective of this study was to assess the magnitude and characteristics of OBI among patients with CLD of unidentified cause in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The study was conducted at the gastroenterology & hepatology referral clinic of three government and two private hospitals in Addis Ababa. Known CLD patients as evidenced by clinical and imaging criteria and/or with HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) negative results using rapid test kit were included. ELISA serological test to anti-HBc Ab, anti HBsAg Ab, and HBsAg were determined using BIORAD kits [https://www.bio-rad.com]. HBV-DNA was amplified, and viral loads were determined by quantitative real-time PCR using Abbott m2000rt platform following the manufacturer's instructions. Data analysis was done using SPSS version 20.A total of 48 CLD patients with no identified cause for their liver disease were identified during the study period. All the patients had evidence of CLD by clinical and imaging criteria and nine were excluded. Three (7.69%) of the 39 patients tested positive for HBsAg test done by ELISA making the negative predictive value of the rapid test kits 92.3% compared to ELISA. The remaining 36 patients had serology test for HBV and 16 (44.4%) had positive anti-HBV core antibody. Two (5.56%) of the 36 patients with HBV viral load determination had detectable HBV DNA suggesting presence of an occult hepatitis B infection. Occult hepatitis B infection is found to be an aetiology among CLD patients labelled as having no identified cause by the current standard of care using rapid HBsAg kits in a subset of patients in Ethiopia. This study signifies the high rate of OBI and past evidence of HBV infection among CLD patients and thus nucleic acid testing and/or anti-HBc shall be integrated to the routine health care system to minimize HBV infection risk of transmission and to enhance patient care.
Invadopodia and cooperative metastasis
Breast cancer cells originate from breast epithelial cells. In normal breast tissue, epithelial cells are tightly connected to each other. However, as the breast cancer progresses, some cells start detaching from the tissue, and then freely moving through the tissue. The cells that can individually move are referred to as mesenchymal cells, and the process of detachment is called Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition. Some cancer cells also make invadopodia, small protrusions that help cancer cells make holes in the matrix, so they can move through dense spaces. It was always assumed that invadopodia exists only in mesenchymal cells, but we now show that cells can be quasi-epithelial, and moving as a group, while at the same time making invadopodia for the group to pass through tight spaces. Interestingly, for a group to move, it is sufficient for the leader cell, positioned at the front of the group, to make invadopodia.
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
MeCP2 inhibits ischemic neuronal injury by enhancing methylation of the FOXO3a promoter to repress the SPRY2-ZEB1 axis
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Methyl CpG binding protein 2 (MeCP2) is involved in nerve regeneration following ischemic stroke, but the related mechanism remains unclear. Here, we found low MeCP2 expression in hippocampal tissues. Using functional analysis, we demonstrated that MeCP2 accelerated FOXO3a methylation and subsequently inhibited its expression, thus repressing the apoptosis of neuronal cells. Mechanistically, FOXO3a could bind to the promoter region of SPRY2, consequently inducing its transcription and promoting the expression of the downstream target gene ZEB1. Altogether, our study revealed that overexpression of MeCP2 can protect mice against ischemic brain injury via disruption of the FOXO3a/SPRY2/ZEB1 signaling axis. Our results identify ectopic expression of MeCP2 as a therapeutic target in ischemic stroke.
Inhibition of the mA reader IGF2BP2 as a strategy against T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) is an aggressive malignant leukemia with extremely limited treatment for relapsed patients. N6"methyladenosine (m6A) reader insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA-binding protein 2 (IGF2BP2) participates in the initiation and growth of cancers by communicating with various targets. Here, we found IGF2BP2 was highly expressed in T-ALL. Gain and loss of IGF2BP2 demonstrated IGF2BP2 was essential for T-ALL cell proliferation in vitro and loss of IGF2BP2 prolonged animal survival in a human T-ALL xenograft model. Mechanistically, IGF2BP2 directly bound to T-ALL oncogene NOTCH1Â via an m6A dependent manner. Furthermore, we identified a small-molecule IGF2BP2 inhibitor JX5 and treatment of T-ALL with JX5 showed similar functions as knockdown of IGF2BP2. These findings not only shed light on the role of IGF2BP2 in T-ALL, but also provide an alternative Î³"‘Secretase inhibitors (GSI) therapy to treat T-ALL.
Ketogenic diet: new avenues to overcome colorectal cancer
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 262 (2022) Cite this article. CRC is one of the most common malignant tumors in the world that threaten human health. Multiple meta-analyses have shown that a posteriori"“derived unhealthy dietary pattern associated with higher body mass index and energy intake increased the risk of colon cancer,2 such as starchy foods, sugary drinks, salty snacks, red and processed meat, and refined carbohydrates. As Hippocrates said, 'Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food'. Changing dietary pattern at different periods of treatment could indeed improve the therapeutic effect, such as fasting3 and high-fat diet.4 Even so, diet-based strategies for CRC prevention and therapy remain largely unclear. In this study, Dmitrieva-Posocco et al. detected the effect of dietary intervention on CRC growth by feeding designed mouse diets containing constant protein and different fat-to-carbohydrate ratios in azoxymethane/dextran sodium sulfate (AOM/DSS)-induced model and genetic mice model (Cdx2creERTAPCfl/fl) in different housing conditions. They observed an inhibitory effect that enhanced gradually with the increase of fat-to-carbohydrate ratios, especially in the KD group including 90% fat content regardless of its origin. Moreover, substitution normal diet with KD during the process of AOM/DSS-based model construction also suppressed CRC growth, whereas this effect disappeared while return to a normal diet.
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
High-content imaging of human hepatic spheroids for researching the mechanism of duloxetine-induced hepatotoxicity
Duloxetine (DLX) has been approved for the successful treatment of psychiatric diseases, including major depressive disorder, diabetic neuropathy, fibromyalgia and generalized anxiety disorder. However, since the usage of DLX carries a manufacturer warning of hepatotoxicity given its implication in numerous cases of drug-induced liver injuries (DILI), it is not recommended for patients with chronic liver diseases. In our previous study, we developed an enhanced human-simulated hepatic spheroid (EHS) imaging model system for performing drug hepatotoxicity evaluation using the human hepatoma cell line HepaRG and the support of a pulverized liver biomatrix scaffold, which demonstrated much improved hepatic-specific functions. In the current study, we were able to use this robust model to demonstrate that the DLX-DILI is a human CYP450 specific, metabolism-dependent, oxidative stress triggered complex hepatic injury. High-content imaging analysis (HCA) of organoids exposed to DLX showed that the potential toxicophore, naphthyl ring in DLX initiated oxidative stress which ultimately led to mitochondrial dysfunction in the hepatic organoids, and vice versa. Furthermore, DLX-induced hepatic steatosis and cholestasis was also detected in the exposed EHSs. We also discovered that a novel compound S-071031B, which replaced DLX's naphthyl ring with benzodioxole, showed dramatically lower hepatotoxicities through reducing oxidative stress. Thus, we conclusively present the human-relevant EHS model as an ideal, highly competent system for evaluating DLX induced hepatotoxicity and exploring related mechanisms in vitro. Moreover, HCA use on functional hepatic organoids has promising application prospects for guiding compound structural modifications and optimization in order to improve drug development by reducing hepatotoxicity.
The effect of neoadjuvant therapy on PD-L1 expression and CD8+lymphocyte density in non-small cell lung cancer
PD-L1 expression is the routine clinical biomarker for the selection of patients to receive immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, the application and best timing of immunotherapy in the resectable setting is still under investigation. We aimed to study the effect of chemotherapy on PD-L1 expression and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), which is to date still poorly understood. Our retrospective, single-centre neoadjuvant cohort comprised 96 consecutive patients with NSCLC resected 2000"“2016 after neoadjuvant therapy, including paired diagnostic chemo-naÃ¯ve specimens in 53 cases. A biologically matched surgical cohort of 114 primary resected cases was included. PD-L1 expression, CD8"‰+"‰TILs density and tertiary lymphoid structures were assessed on whole slides and correlated with clinico-pathological characteristics and survival. Seven/53 and 12/53 cases had lower respectively higher PD-L1 expressions after neoadjuvant therapy. Most cases (n"‰="‰34) showed no changes in PD-L1 expression, the majority of these harboring PD-L1"‰<"‰1% in both samples (21/34 [61.8%]). Although CD8"‰+"‰TILs density was significantly higher after chemotherapy (p"‰="‰0.031) in resections compared to diagnostic biopsies, this might be due to sampling and statistical bias. No difference in PD-L1 expression or CD8"‰+"‰TILs density was detected when comparing the neoadjuvant and surgical cohort. In univariable analyses, higher CD8"‰+"‰TILs density, higher numbers of tertiary lymphoid structures but not PD-L1 expression were significantly associated with longer survival. Increased PD-L1 expression after neoadjuvant chemotherapy was not significantly associated with shorter 5-year survival, but the number of cases was very low. In multivariable analysis, only pT category and age remained independent prognostic factors. In summary, PD-L1 expression was mostly unchanged after neoadjuvant chemotherapy compared to diagnostic biopsies. The sample size of cases with changed PD-L1 expression was too small to draw conclusions on any prognostic value.
