The Lawrence County Economic Growth Council’s Workforce Coalition Quarterly Meeting will look at how child care is impacting our businesses and local workforce

Lawrence County will join Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners voted Tuesday during their commissioners’ meeting to join the Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank. Greg Jones from the Southern Indiana Development Commission, a voluntary organization of local government serving Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, and Martin Counties, said the Land Bank is designed to acquire problem properties and then transfer them back to responsible ownership and productive use in accordance with local land use goals and priorities, creating a more efficient and effective system to eliminate blight.
Closure planned on State Road 235 for box culvert replacement in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close S.R. 235 for up to 30 days starting on or after Monday, August 8, for a box culvert replacement project in Jackson County. Contractors will be working just west of C.R. 600 W. near Medora. Traffic will be detoured along S.R. 135 and U.S. 50.
IN 211 service activated for storm-damaged Hoosiers
INDIANA – Residents in the following counties can report damages through 211 or by clicking on the links below. Daviess County, Scott Myers, County EMA Director. Per IDHS request, a reporting form has been activated due to the severe storm and flooding that took place in Daviess County from July 23-25, 2022. You may view the form and/or direct the public to submit damage information at https://in211.communityos.org/idhs-damage-assessment-daviess-co-july-2022.
City of Bloomington to work with residents on eradication of prohibited invasive bamboo
BLOOMINGTON – Over the years, many community members have planted and maintained stands of yellow groove bamboo, and are unaware that it is no longer acceptable to have it growing on their property. Yellow groove bamboo is a type of “running” bamboo that spreads rapidly via underground stems called...
City of Bedford August meetings
BEDFORD – The following is a schedule of the City of Bedford August meetings. The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will meet on Monday, August 8th at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Stonegate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. The City of Bedford...
Jennifer Tucker-Young Lawrence County’s newest Chief Deputy Prosecutor
BEDFORD – Jennifer Tucker-Young is the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office’s newest Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. She was sworn in last Tuesday morning by Judge John Plummer III. Tucker-Young is a 1990 graduate of Paoli Highschool, a Purdue class of 1994 alumni where she obtained a BA in...
3-3 vote keeps Oolitic Middle School open for the 2022-2023 school year
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees, met in a special session Friday evening, to discuss the potential closure of Oolitic Middle School (OMS). After listening to community members against, and for the closure of OMS, the council voted which resulted in a 3-3 tie, effectively ending the motion and keeping the school open for the 2022-2023 school year.
Lane restrictions and closures are planned for State Road 550 in Martin County
MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy for four culvert replacement projects. Beginning on or around Monday, August 8, State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee will be restricted. This restriction will allow for...
Select Orleans residents may experience low water pressure due to water tower
ORLEANS – Due to routinely scheduled maintenance this week on the Town of Orleans water tower, select water customers may experience times of low water pressure. Orleans Town officials regret any inconvenience this may cause during this time. Questions may be directed to the Orleans Town offices at 812-865-2539.
Road closure planned for State Road 48 in Jasonville
GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected to be completed within the week, depending on the weather.
BNL students prepare for the school year by painting their parking spaces
BEDFORD – Students from Bedford North Lawrence High School had the opportunity to decorate personal parking spaces over the weekend, in anticipation of the new school year. Parking tags were available in coordination with each class level Welcome Week day for $5 each, allowing students who can drive themselves to school the opportunity to continue one of BNL’s great traditions of painting their space.
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
County Line Road interchange expected to partially open in Morgan County
MORGAN CO. – Weather permitting, final paving is expected to close the right lane of I-69 northbound and the S.R. 252 exit ramp overnight tonight in Morgan County. The remaining work to be completed at the interchange includes permanent striping, grinding rumble strips in the shoulders, and paving the multi-use trail.
Ivy Tech Bloomington names new Dean of Nursing, Kimberly Roach
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus has named Kimberly Roach, RN, MSN, the new Dean of the Marchant School of Nursing effective August 1. Roach most recently served as Department Chair and Interim Dean. She replaces former Dean Montra Rienhardt who retired in March 2022. Roach...
Road closures for milling and paving to affect multiple areas in Bedford this week
BEDFORD – As a part of Mayor Sam Craig’s efforts to improve the roadways of Bedford, a new milling and paving schedule was released, including multiple areas starting today, and running through Friday, August 5th. The roadways included in this schedule include:. Pumphouse Road from State Road 37...
Dubois County Sheriff’s Department warning the public of an Amazon scam
DUBOIS CO. – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public an Amazon scam. The sheriff’s office says it has received several complaints from individuals receiving calls from someone who claims to be from the Amazon Fraud Detection Center, or somewhere similar, asking for their local law enforcement agency’s telephone number.
Holton man sentenced to Indiana Department of Corrections failing to comply with terms of probation
BEDFORD – 36-year-old Eric Wall, of Holton, was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Monday after failing to comply with the terms of probation. Holton pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement, both a Level...
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana
INDIANA – During the 2022 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took action on a wide variety of issues, passing several new criminal laws dealing with everything from charitable bail to permitless handgun carrying. Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares a look at new criminal laws that will affect...
Police Log: August 2, 2022
2:19 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge on Kenny Simpson Lane. 2:47 a.m. Report of a suicidal person at Mark III Motel on M Street. 3:24 a.m. Medical emergency in the 410 block of Lincoln Avenue. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:54 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2640 block...
