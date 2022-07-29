ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

The Lawrence County Economic Growth Council’s Workforce Coalition Quarterly Meeting will look at how child care is impacting our businesses and local workforce

 3 days ago
Lawrence County will join Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners voted Tuesday during their commissioners’ meeting to join the Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank. Greg Jones from the Southern Indiana Development Commission, a voluntary organization of local government serving Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, and Martin Counties, said the Land Bank is designed to acquire problem properties and then transfer them back to responsible ownership and productive use in accordance with local land use goals and priorities, creating a more efficient and effective system to eliminate blight.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

IN 211 service activated for storm-damaged Hoosiers

INDIANA – Residents in the following counties can report damages through 211 or by clicking on the links below. Daviess County, Scott Myers, County EMA Director. Per IDHS request, a reporting form has been activated due to the severe storm and flooding that took place in Daviess County from July 23-25, 2022. You may view the form and/or direct the public to submit damage information at https://in211.communityos.org/idhs-damage-assessment-daviess-co-july-2022.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Lawrence County, IN
Lawrence County, IN
Indiana State
City of Bedford August meetings

BEDFORD – The following is a schedule of the City of Bedford August meetings. The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will meet on Monday, August 8th at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Stonegate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. The City of Bedford...
BEDFORD, IN
3-3 vote keeps Oolitic Middle School open for the 2022-2023 school year

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees, met in a special session Friday evening, to discuss the potential closure of Oolitic Middle School (OMS). After listening to community members against, and for the closure of OMS, the council voted which resulted in a 3-3 tie, effectively ending the motion and keeping the school open for the 2022-2023 school year.
BEDFORD, IN
Jennifer Jones
Road closure planned for State Road 48 in Jasonville

GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected to be completed within the week, depending on the weather.
JASONVILLE, IN
BNL students prepare for the school year by painting their parking spaces

BEDFORD – Students from Bedford North Lawrence High School had the opportunity to decorate personal parking spaces over the weekend, in anticipation of the new school year. Parking tags were available in coordination with each class level Welcome Week day for $5 each, allowing students who can drive themselves to school the opportunity to continue one of BNL’s great traditions of painting their space.
BEDFORD, IN
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
County Line Road interchange expected to partially open in Morgan County

MORGAN CO. – Weather permitting, final paving is expected to close the right lane of I-69 northbound and the S.R. 252 exit ramp overnight tonight in Morgan County. The remaining work to be completed at the interchange includes permanent striping, grinding rumble strips in the shoulders, and paving the multi-use trail.
Ivy Tech Bloomington names new Dean of Nursing, Kimberly Roach

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus has named Kimberly Roach, RN, MSN, the new Dean of the Marchant School of Nursing effective August 1. Roach most recently served as Department Chair and Interim Dean. She replaces former Dean Montra Rienhardt who retired in March 2022. Roach...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Dubois County Sheriff’s Department warning the public of an Amazon scam

DUBOIS CO. – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public an Amazon scam. The sheriff’s office says it has received several complaints from individuals receiving calls from someone who claims to be from the Amazon Fraud Detection Center, or somewhere similar, asking for their local law enforcement agency’s telephone number.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana

INDIANA – During the 2022 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took action on a wide variety of issues, passing several new criminal laws dealing with everything from charitable bail to permitless handgun carrying. Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares a look at new criminal laws that will affect...
Police Log: August 2, 2022

2:19 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge on Kenny Simpson Lane. 2:47 a.m. Report of a suicidal person at Mark III Motel on M Street. 3:24 a.m. Medical emergency in the 410 block of Lincoln Avenue. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:54 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2640 block...
BEDFORD, IN

