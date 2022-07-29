www.waynecojournalbanner.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
Bonne Terre Woman Injured in Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Vikki I. Young, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Saturday morning just after 9:30. Highway Patrol reports show Young was driving south at 18662, Highway D, when the car ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over. Young was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.
Boy seriously injured in accident at Summersville
A 15-year-old Eminence boy was seriously injured early Saturday in an accident on Highway JJ about one mile north of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Kage Etherton said a southbound 1985 Toyota pickup driven by Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the passenger, who was taken by ambulance to an unknown hospital in the Kansas City area.
Authorities find body of missing Dent County woman
Authorities find the body of a missing Dent County woman. Crystal Ferguson was reported missing on July 21. She had last been seen at her home in Timber, south of Salem. Dent County Sheriff Bob Wells says her family was concerned about Ferguson. “She was reported missing. She had indicated...
Six Injured In Madison County Accident
(Fredericktown) Six people from Cape Girardeau were injured, one seriously, in a traffic accident last night on Highway 72 in Madison County. The highway patrol says a van was driving east on 72 when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. All six of the injured were...
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
Ferguson’s body found in the woods north of Salem
Crystal Ferguson’s body was found Thursday, according to Dent County Sheriff Bob Wells. Deputies found Ferguson at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning after responding to a call regarding a body found in a van located in the woods north of Salem. Wells told The Salem News that there is no foul play suspected.
Parkland Health Center Named to Top 100
(St. Francois County, MO) Parkland Health Center at Farmington is being named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. The annual list is published by Fortune. Merative, a data, analytics, and technology provider serving the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri, a full service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. The Center's locations provide quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, oncology, infusion, cardiac cath lab, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.
County man faces several charges, patrol says
A Summersville man was arrested early Saturday on four charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failing to maintain lane and wearing no seat belt. He was cited and released to a sober party, the...
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name. Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.
St. Francois County Motorcycle Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) An Ironton man, 62 year old Jackie D. Elliot, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night just before 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Elliot was riding the motorcycle north on Parkway Road, south of Route N, when he lost control of the bike and it ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. Elliot was wearing a helmet during the wreck. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Resident complains about noisy city park
A Farmington resident who lives with her husband and children in the 800 block of Columbia Street appeared before the Farmington City Council at its July 25 regular meeting during a time set aside for visitors to address the councilors. She informed the council that she wanted to discuss two separate but related topics.
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Missouri bear shooting under investigation
The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating the shooting of a black bear in Washington County.
Meteor Shower Viewing at Washington Park
(Washington County, MO) You're invited to join a special overnight opportunity to view the Perseids meteor shower at Washington State Park starting Friday, August 12th. For this overnight event, guests will camp in the park's Big River Day Use Area near shelter 32. From 6 to 9 p.m., interpretive team members from the park will present meteor themed activities, while EdgClif Vineyard of Potosi will provide limited free samples of wine to adults ages 21 and over. This camping area is for tents only, with each site accommodating up to six people and one vehicle. There will be designated camping sites, with amenities including pit latrine restrooms, potable water, and group fire pits. Individual campfires are not allowed, nor are RVs or generators. The area does not have flush toilets or electricity. Checkout from the area is 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13th. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 636-586-5768, or online at icampmo.com and search for events at Washington State Park. There is a $10 nonrefundable fee per campsite registration. Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in DeSoto. For more information, call 636-586-5768.
