FOXBOROUGH — The first surprise of Patriots training camp came before practice even started on Wednesday. Third-year pro Bill Murray walked onto the practice field donning a white No. 62 jersey instead of a blue one, meaning that he was playing on offense instead of defense. Murray has exclusively played defensive tackle since college and over the last two seasons, in which he’s been on the Patriots’ practice squad.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO