IFPD holding National Night Out and recruitment open house

Firefighters battling 10-acre blaze west of Rexburg hours after Hamer fire
REXBURG – Firefighters are working to contain a fire west of Rexburg Monday evening. Assistant Fire Chief Nick White with Central Fire District in Jefferson County tells EastIdahoNews.com the 10-acre blaze started around 5 p.m. on ID Highway 33. It’s about 10 miles west of Rexburg near the shooting range.
3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position
BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
Fire breaks out at Camas Wildlife Refuge
HAMER – Multiple agencies are battling a blaze at Camas National Wildlife Refuge in Hamer. A witness informed EastIdahoNews.com about it at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Chief Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County confirms there is a fire. Little information is available right now. Anderson says Hamer...
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of teens at park
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with a felony after threatening a group of teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Dallas Jack Jensen, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor alcoholic beverages in a park on July 29.
Pocatello police investigating suspicious death
POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release. The female, who has not been identified,...
No injuries in 3-vehicle collision at Idaho Falls intersection
IDAHO FALLS – A crash at an Idaho Falls intersection Monday evening resulted in some rush hour hang-ups. A three-vehicle collision happened just before 6 p.m. on the corner of East 25th and South 25th, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not clear what caused...
Man charged after allegedly shooting at friend
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged with two felonies after allegedly shooting at his friend. Idaho Falls Police responded to a home in Idaho Falls on Wednesday after a call reporting a gunshot. When officers arrived, the owner of the home told them that he had called...
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash
POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
Gov. Little makes a stop in Pocatello for groundbreaking of ‘Flying Y’ interchange
POCATELLO — A ceremonial groundbreaking Monday afternoon marked the beginning of work that, over the coming years, will see the “Flying Y” interchange in Pocatello totally remodeled. A new Interstate 15-Interstate 86 system interchange will create safer merging while increasing vehicle capacity. And the Chubbuck Road overpass...
Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police found inside a stolen vehicle has reached a plea agreement. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.
Idaho Falls city leaders approve funding for new fire station
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department will have a new fire station in the coming years after the City Council approved funding for a vacant lot. It’s a plan that’s been in the works for some time due to the city’s growing population. The...
Idaho Falls street closed to traffic Monday night
IDAHO FALLS – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, a small section of Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls will be closed completely to vehicle traffic to accommodate construction activities. Detours around the construction zone will be in place. Motorists should plan accordingly. The road will reopen the...
KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner
POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners. Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:. Alexandria, LA – KLAX. Binghamton, NY – WICZ. Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD Greenwood, MS...
Gary Butterworth
Gary R Butterworth, 89, of Ammon, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Gary was born December 22, 1932, in Ucon, Idaho, to Edmond Isaiah Butterworth and Gladys Francis Rogers. He grew up and attended schools in Menan and Rigby and graduated from Roberts High School. Gary was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Europe.
A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events. The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls...
Historic LDS Church murals find a home at BYU-Idaho
REXBURG — Two pieces of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints history have found a home at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. The church recently announced the opening of the new “Purpose of Life” display in the BYU-Idaho Center. The display features two “Purpose of Life” murals that played a major role in helping to take the message of the Church out into the world.
Pet of the Week: Gambit
He is a 7-year-old Cattle/Heeler mix who is full of life and very playful. Gambit gets along with everyone – kids, men, women and other dogs. He likes to play fetch and is a fun dog. You can meet Gambit and other animals at the War Bonnet Rodeo on...
Bill Grof shares lessons he’s learned during his life
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
I’m $5,000 in debt and make $65,000 a year. Should I help my parents fix their roof?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
