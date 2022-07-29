ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

IFPD holding National Night Out and recruitment open house

By Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battling 10-acre blaze west of Rexburg hours after Hamer fire

REXBURG – Firefighters are working to contain a fire west of Rexburg Monday evening. Assistant Fire Chief Nick White with Central Fire District in Jefferson County tells EastIdahoNews.com the 10-acre blaze started around 5 p.m. on ID Highway 33. It’s about 10 miles west of Rexburg near the shooting range.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position

BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fire breaks out at Camas Wildlife Refuge

HAMER – Multiple agencies are battling a blaze at Camas National Wildlife Refuge in Hamer. A witness informed EastIdahoNews.com about it at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Chief Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County confirms there is a fire. Little information is available right now. Anderson says Hamer...
HAMER, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of teens at park

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with a felony after threatening a group of teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Dallas Jack Jensen, 19, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor alcoholic beverages in a park on July 29.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello police investigating suspicious death

POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release. The female, who has not been identified,...
eastidahonews.com

No injuries in 3-vehicle collision at Idaho Falls intersection

IDAHO FALLS – A crash at an Idaho Falls intersection Monday evening resulted in some rush hour hang-ups. A three-vehicle collision happened just before 6 p.m. on the corner of East 25th and South 25th, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not clear what caused...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly shooting at friend

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged with two felonies after allegedly shooting at his friend. Idaho Falls Police responded to a home in Idaho Falls on Wednesday after a call reporting a gunshot. When officers arrived, the owner of the home told them that he had called...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Police#National Night Out#Ifpd#K 9#The Ifpd Crime Scene#Swat
eastidahonews.com

One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash

POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police found inside a stolen vehicle has reached a plea agreement. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls street closed to traffic Monday night

IDAHO FALLS – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, a small section of Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls will be closed completely to vehicle traffic to accommodate construction activities. Detours around the construction zone will be in place. Motorists should plan accordingly. The road will reopen the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner

POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners. Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:. Alexandria, LA – KLAX. Binghamton, NY – WICZ. Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD Greenwood, MS...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gary Butterworth

Gary R Butterworth, 89, of Ammon, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Gary was born December 22, 1932, in Ucon, Idaho, to Edmond Isaiah Butterworth and Gladys Francis Rogers. He grew up and attended schools in Menan and Rigby and graduated from Roberts High School. Gary was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Europe.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events. The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Historic LDS Church murals find a home at BYU-Idaho

REXBURG — Two pieces of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints history have found a home at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. The church recently announced the opening of the new “Purpose of Life” display in the BYU-Idaho Center. The display features two “Purpose of Life” murals that played a major role in helping to take the message of the Church out into the world.
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Gambit

He is a 7-year-old Cattle/Heeler mix who is full of life and very playful. Gambit gets along with everyone – kids, men, women and other dogs. He likes to play fetch and is a fun dog. You can meet Gambit and other animals at the War Bonnet Rodeo on...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bill Grof shares lessons he’s learned during his life

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy