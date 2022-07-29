ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Department of Health Department provides Monkeypox update

wbiw.com
 4 days ago
www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder meets Thursday

INDIANA – The Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder will meet Thursday at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis. A complete meeting agenda can be found here.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Consumer Alert: Products Recalled in July

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita reminds Hoosiers to be aware of products recalled in July. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items. “Summer is a time to be outdoors, but that time should be spent safely with well-made products....
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at ‘high risk’ of spreading COVID-19

INDIANA – On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, more than half of Indiana was classified in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19. The counties listed on the CDC data map as having a “high” community risk of spreading COVID-19 include: Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Fountain, Vermillion, Steuben, Noble, Dekalb, Fulton, Cass, Miami, Howard, Grant, Huntington, Tipton, Jay, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Washington, Scott, Jackson, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, and Ohio counties.
wbiw.com

Indiana State Department of Agriculture

INDIANA – The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is excited to once again be a part of the 18 greatest days of summer this year at the Indiana State Fair. The fair runs July 29 – August 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Officials encourage all...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

IDHS Hosting Operation Unify: Civil Unrest Functional Exercise

INDIANA – Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) employees are teaming up with local first responders in northern Indiana to test emergency plans in response to a scenario where civil unrest has the potential to turn violent. Operation Unify: Civil Unrest Functional Exercise will take place on Aug. 3,...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance – Portal now closed

INDIANA – Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) closed its portal for new applications. This change will only impact households who have not completed and submitted an IERA application by the deadline. Households already receiving an IERA benefit have a full 18 months of assistance reserved for them. Households currently...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita announces the formation of a nationwide bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

INDIANA – After years of fighting intrusive robocalls, Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced Indiana as a leader of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which will include 50 attorneys general. The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

School bus safety enforcement campaign underway in Indiana

INDIANA — As students head back to the classroom, state and local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Over the next couple of months, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Grant brings housing stability to veterans and their families

INDIANA – Helping those who have served our country is a priority for IHCDA, and they were glad to learn of a new grant that will help bring housing stability to veterans and their families. Indiana Legal Services (ILS) was awarded a grant from the Indiana Department of Veterans...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

School bus safety

INDIANA – Parents are an important part of a total safety program for children who travel by school bus. Children need to learn to be safe pedestrians as they walk to and from the bus as well as to be safe riders when they’re on the bus. Here’s...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indianapolis man receives 12-year sentence for social media app scam

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the investigative team and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Hoosier Women Forward announces Fifth Class of Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Women Forward is proud to announce its fifth class of outstanding Democratic women for its leadership training program that’s aimed at elevating and empowering women in public, private, and community service roles across the state. Eighty-nine alumnae have completed the Hoosier Women Forward program since...
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb receives three nominations from the IURC Nominating Committee

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) Nominating Committee has chosen three nominees to submit to Governor Eric J. Holcomb for consideration for appointment to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The three nominees are:. Justin Brugger, Chief Financial Officer, Fort Wayne City Utilities. David Veletta, Senior Administrative Law...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gasoline prices have fallen by 21.4 cents per gallon last week

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 21.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Gas prices in Lawrence County range from $3.79 to $3.63 a gallon for regular and $5.69 a gallon to...
INDIANA STATE

