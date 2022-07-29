Jerry Conder, age 81, passed away July 8th in his home in Clifton, Colorado. Jerry was born November 16th 1940 to Maude (Hampton) and Arnold Conder in American Fork, Utah. Jerry joined the army at age 17 and served 11 years. While stationed at Fort Carson, he met his ex-wife Carol DeGraw and they had two children. When he returned from Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star and they relocated to Eagle, Colorado to raise their family in addition to being a Past Commander of the VFW. Jerry ran heavy iron for many years before finally going to work for the City of Eagle where he retired in 2006. After his retirement he moved to Grand Junction to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.

EAGLE, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO