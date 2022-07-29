ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Obituary: Henry Bornstein

Henry, age 79, died peacefully at Castle Peak Senior Living where he was a resident. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and frequently told a story about how that came about. In addition to being a storyteller, he was an attorney, a builder, and a collector of all things, from rare stamps and fine art, to miscellaneous memorabilia. Above all, he was a loving husband to Joan, caring brother to Tina ( Belinsky), proud uncle of Zachary ( Maria) and Alex, and great niece Sesame and great nephew Linus.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

This Week at the Bookworm: The Art of Carrie Fell

IF YOU GO: What: The Art of Carrie Fell with Carrie Fell When: Saturday August 6, 12 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com If you have visited any art galleries in Vail or Beaver Creek, you have most likely seen the vibrant and modern representations of traditional Western icons from the highly celebrated Denver native Carrie Fell. Luckily, Fell has published a book that includes a vast collection of her work from the last three decades, so you can bring a sizable amount of her fresh reinterpretations of the West into your home.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Avon in August

The Vail Valley Brew’Au, a family-friendly celebration of craft beer with a luau theme, returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Aug. 13. The event supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and its 26 years of giving. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 40 brews, seltzers and...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Jerry Conder

Jerry Conder, age 81, passed away July 8th in his home in Clifton, Colorado. Jerry was born November 16th 1940 to Maude (Hampton) and Arnold Conder in American Fork, Utah. Jerry joined the army at age 17 and served 11 years. While stationed at Fort Carson, he met his ex-wife Carol DeGraw and they had two children. When he returned from Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star and they relocated to Eagle, Colorado to raise their family in addition to being a Past Commander of the VFW. Jerry ran heavy iron for many years before finally going to work for the City of Eagle where he retired in 2006. After his retirement he moved to Grand Junction to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Veterans Program welcomes back summer participants

After a two-year halt due to COVID-19 restrictions, summer programs are back for the vets participating in the Vail Veterans Program. The summertime version of the successful winter program brings military wounded and their families out for a week of fun, comradery and growth with the mountains as a backdrop.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Topher Straus returns for closing of ‘The Parks’ exhibition

Following a successful month-long run, Colorado artist Topher Straus returns to Vail. He’ll be at Vail International Gallery Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for a celebratory closing party for his solo exhibition “The Parks.”. Straus’ exhibition “The Parks” is, to date, the largest solo exhibition of his work ever...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Special summer dinners in the Vail Valley offer memorable — and delicious — experiences

When’s the last time you had a chance to indulge in all-you-can-eat lobster, in the heart of the mountains? Last Wednesday, guests donned their plastic lobster bibs and helped themselves to a seafood buffet, filled with freshly-flown-in whole lobsters, salmon, shrimp, clams and oysters, accompanied by corn on the cob, build-your-own salad and Palisade peach cobbler dessert in a jar. It was all part of the Summer Series at the Leonora, which hosts weekly Wednesday all-you-can-eat outdoor buffets through Aug. 17.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Recreation District awards Dobson ice time to Vail Yeti over foundation seeking to launch new semi-pro team

After hearing statements Thursday from a representative of the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation, a former Vail Yeti player, and the director for the Vail Mountaineers youth hockey club — all in support of the foundation’s vision for a new semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats — the Vail Recreation Board met in executive session and decided to award an ice-use agreement for Dobson Arena to the Vail Yeti.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Rodeo, dance, art shows, silent disco and uphill races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/29/22

Since 1939, Eagle County has celebrated its western heritage by hosting a rodeo to showcase the skills used on the ranch. This Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event has grown throughout the decades and brings in talent from all over, and that talent includes not only the cowboys and cowgirls but also the stock featured in the rodeo. The bucking animals are brought in by Cervi Championship Rodeo out of Greeley.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned

A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
