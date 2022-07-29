www.vaildaily.com
Obituary: Henry Bornstein
Henry, age 79, died peacefully at Castle Peak Senior Living where he was a resident. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and frequently told a story about how that came about. In addition to being a storyteller, he was an attorney, a builder, and a collector of all things, from rare stamps and fine art, to miscellaneous memorabilia. Above all, he was a loving husband to Joan, caring brother to Tina ( Belinsky), proud uncle of Zachary ( Maria) and Alex, and great niece Sesame and great nephew Linus.
This Week at the Bookworm: The Art of Carrie Fell
IF YOU GO: What: The Art of Carrie Fell with Carrie Fell When: Saturday August 6, 12 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com If you have visited any art galleries in Vail or Beaver Creek, you have most likely seen the vibrant and modern representations of traditional Western icons from the highly celebrated Denver native Carrie Fell. Luckily, Fell has published a book that includes a vast collection of her work from the last three decades, so you can bring a sizable amount of her fresh reinterpretations of the West into your home.
Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis
The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis. Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic...
Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Avon in August
The Vail Valley Brew’Au, a family-friendly celebration of craft beer with a luau theme, returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Aug. 13. The event supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and its 26 years of giving. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 40 brews, seltzers and...
Obituary: Jerry Conder
Jerry Conder, age 81, passed away July 8th in his home in Clifton, Colorado. Jerry was born November 16th 1940 to Maude (Hampton) and Arnold Conder in American Fork, Utah. Jerry joined the army at age 17 and served 11 years. While stationed at Fort Carson, he met his ex-wife Carol DeGraw and they had two children. When he returned from Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star and they relocated to Eagle, Colorado to raise their family in addition to being a Past Commander of the VFW. Jerry ran heavy iron for many years before finally going to work for the City of Eagle where he retired in 2006. After his retirement he moved to Grand Junction to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.
SpeakUp ReachOut to hold August auditions for ‘This Is My Brave’
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are hosting auditions for “This is My Brave – The Show” on Aug. 22 and 27. The...
Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
3 arrested after woman found dead near Boulder trailhead
Boulder County Sheriff's deputies were able to trace leads to New Mexico after investigators found a dead woman near a popular trailhead in the county last week.
Vail Valley Salvation Army Community Garden provides 300 tomato plants to local youth
Vail Valley Salvation Army’s Community Garden program has donated 300 tomato plants to local youth in the community in partnership with the Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Bus. Vail Valley Salvation Army Community Garden has helped to provide local families with fresh, grown produce and gardening classes since 2013. The...
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
Vail Veterans Program welcomes back summer participants
After a two-year halt due to COVID-19 restrictions, summer programs are back for the vets participating in the Vail Veterans Program. The summertime version of the successful winter program brings military wounded and their families out for a week of fun, comradery and growth with the mountains as a backdrop.
Topher Straus returns for closing of ‘The Parks’ exhibition
Following a successful month-long run, Colorado artist Topher Straus returns to Vail. He’ll be at Vail International Gallery Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for a celebratory closing party for his solo exhibition “The Parks.”. Straus’ exhibition “The Parks” is, to date, the largest solo exhibition of his work ever...
Special summer dinners in the Vail Valley offer memorable — and delicious — experiences
When’s the last time you had a chance to indulge in all-you-can-eat lobster, in the heart of the mountains? Last Wednesday, guests donned their plastic lobster bibs and helped themselves to a seafood buffet, filled with freshly-flown-in whole lobsters, salmon, shrimp, clams and oysters, accompanied by corn on the cob, build-your-own salad and Palisade peach cobbler dessert in a jar. It was all part of the Summer Series at the Leonora, which hosts weekly Wednesday all-you-can-eat outdoor buffets through Aug. 17.
Three GOP candidates for statewide races in Colorado meet voters in Edwards
Most statewide elections are decided by Colorado’s populous Front Range. But three challengers for state offices are racking up miles in the search for votes. Those candidates gathered Friday in Edwards. Republicans Lang Sias, Pam Anderson and John Kellner spent some time at Etown to stake out their positions...
Vail Recreation District awards Dobson ice time to Vail Yeti over foundation seeking to launch new semi-pro team
After hearing statements Thursday from a representative of the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation, a former Vail Yeti player, and the director for the Vail Mountaineers youth hockey club — all in support of the foundation’s vision for a new semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats — the Vail Recreation Board met in executive session and decided to award an ice-use agreement for Dobson Arena to the Vail Yeti.
Rodeo, dance, art shows, silent disco and uphill races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/29/22
Since 1939, Eagle County has celebrated its western heritage by hosting a rodeo to showcase the skills used on the ranch. This Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event has grown throughout the decades and brings in talent from all over, and that talent includes not only the cowboys and cowgirls but also the stock featured in the rodeo. The bucking animals are brought in by Cervi Championship Rodeo out of Greeley.
Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned
A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
