Letter: We need fresh leadership on the school board after Certain opposed re-opening schools and supported forced masking

alachuachronicle.com
mycbs4.com
Alachua County school district prepares for the 2022-2023 school year
Alachua County, FL — The new school year starts next Wednesday. The Florida Education Association reports nearly 10,000 vacancies, from teachers to support staff across the state, That's no different here in Alachua county, where the district still has dozens of job openings to fill. "This is a very...
alachuachronicle.com
School Board Should Push Achievement, Not Equality
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In August of 2018, the Alachua Country School District’s equity director, Valarie Freeman, presented an equity plan. The focus of the plan and the equity office itself are misguided and are guaranteed to produce bad policy. The emphasis on skin color at the county,...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices asks City for change of venue for Exclusionary Zoning meeting
Dear Mayor Poe, Honorable Commissioners, Ms. Curry, and Mr. Nee:. Your decision to forge ahead with this Thursday’s public hearing on three ordinances that will impact at least 40% of your citizenry in a room that will only hold 30 individuals is highly inappropriate and inconsiderate. While you plan to make some additional space available in the basement and lobby, it will not be adequate to accommodate the citizen turnout that could be in the hundreds. Even though you will allow alternative avenues for public comment – by email and phone – many, if not most, of those who wish to comment would prefer to do so in person. A request for a change of venue was sent to you as early as 10 July by Jo Beaty with follow-ups on 13 July and 21 July. Her requests on the 10th and 13th were well in advance of the ordinance advertisements for this meeting that came out on 20 July and could easily have been accommodated.
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
alachuachronicle.com
Families invited to free Empowerment Summit for presentations, performances and prizes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Families of Alachua County Public School students are invited to hear critical information about such ‘hot topics’ as mental health, school safety, and attendance and to learn more about the many services and programs available in the community at the 2022 Family Empowerment Summit, sponsored by Florida Credit Union.
Villages Daily Sun
Charter School welcomes 92 new employees
Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. “I’m going to work there one day,” Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Village of Pine Hills resident is preparing to start her first year as a first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have been facing the challenge of a national education-employee shortage, and school districts are in need of teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area worked hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the gap for local students before school started back up, and many schools saw some success.
floridapolitics.com
Veteran, award-winning educator appointed to Columbia County School Board
Cherie Hill was running unopposed for the opening so she starts early. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed longtime award-winning educator Cherie Hill to an opening on the Columbia County School Board. Hill was an unopposed candidate for the vacant District 3 seat in the Aug. 23 election, so she will take...
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents reacted to the controversial zoning proposal. In the Thursday meeting, city commissioners made new rules to potentially restrict how people could speak on the subject. One resident says that he hopes more residents will be able to speak at the meeting. “Oh, I wish...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Alachua County Public Schools at a Glance
Within Greater Gainesville are the 64 public institutions responsible for nurturing and educating the future generation. These elementary, middle and high schools currently serve more than 29,000 beautiful minds with high-quality instruction, innovative educational programs and varying levels of support and guidance. The Alachua County School District truly embraces their...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a stunning setback for the Gainesville City Commission, Alachua County Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose a city plan to end single-family zoning. The vote took place during a joint city-county meeting. County Commissioner Ken Cornell introduced the motion, saying city leaders need to hold off...
WCJB
Bradford County commissioners dismiss funding proposal for fire rescue services
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - ”We have great support in this community.”. The fire department was the focus of a Bradford County commission meeting. In the meeting, Bradford County commissioners made a motion to remove the one-cent sales tax from the table. Despite the proposal being dismissed, Bradford County Fire...
WCJB
More than 400 backpacks were handed out as students get ready for the school year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fun, education, and games were all at the Second annual Back To School backpack and school supply drive and family field day. As more than 400 brand new backpacks were handed out to kids ahead of the school year. “There are so many families that we...
Independent Florida Alligator
College of Education, Alachua face Florida's teaching vacancies
Alyssa Soejima knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was in first grade. The 21-year-old UF education sciences senior grew up in Florida most of her life, but amid rising statewide teacher vacancies, she’s opted to move to Nashville once she graduates in December. Factors like the...
alachuachronicle.com
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Top Private Schools in Greater Gainesville
A quality education at private schools can place students on the fast track to a successful life after graduation. Whether secular or faith-based, these schools offer advanced curriculum, many extracurriculars and enrichment classes that provide valuable knowledge and meaningful experiences. They provide a direct path toward the best colleges and careers, preparing students to triumph through obstacles in life. Parents can be more involved in their children’s education and form relationships with teachers at private schools.
mainstreetdailynews.com
County voices opposition to GNV zoning plans
At a joint meeting Monday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to register their opposition to the City of Gainesville’s proposed changes to single-family zoning. The zoning changes, which are on the Gainesville City Commission’s agenda for Thursday, would collapse the four existing categories of...
WCJB
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
alachuachronicle.com
Fire Rescue Push-In Ceremony to be held on Ft. Clarke Boulevard at 8:30 a.m. on August 2
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Fire Rescue invites the public to join them for a “Push-In Ceremony” for their new Heavy Rescue unit on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at Station 23 (1600 Fort Clarke Boulevard, Gainesville). The outdoor event includes comments from Fire Chief Harold Theus and local officials, followed by a ceremonial “wash down” of the vehicle. Then it will be pushed by hand into the apparatus bay of its new firehouse.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Fort White thrift shop leader is giving back to the community that she was raised in
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the outside, the Fort White Community thrift shop looks like any other building. But inside manager Cindy Patterson and her long time volunteers are making a deep impact by serving their small community and spreading God’s love. “Our mission is from the book...
Independent Florida Alligator
Protestors pressure police advisory council for law enforcement accountability
Terrell Bradley stood on the steps of city hall, his injuries from a Gainesville Police Department K-9 attack freshly bandaged. He donned a black eye patch and a cast on one of his arms. The 30-year-old Gainesville resident lost an eye to a Gainesville Police Department K-9 after he fled from officers during a traffic stop July 10.
