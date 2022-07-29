www.fannetasticfood.com
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Picnic hosted by faith-based charity stresses 'community' in Natrona Community Park
Fun and Freedom Youth Sports, a Christian- based nonprofit based in the Tarentum area, hosted a free community picnic at Natrona Community Park in Harrison on Saturday evening. Youths from across Western Pennsylvania flocked to the Alle-Kiski Valley to play dodge ball, enjoy snacks and meet new friends. Crisp watermelon...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Mon., 8/1/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Beastly beard’: Donegal Township animal park hosting facial hair competition
Those who are itching to show off their facial hair have the chance to do so at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park. On Aug. 4, the family-owned zoo will host a “Beastly Beard” competition from 4-6 p.m. at the Donegal Township park to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale takes place this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The annual Sidewalk Sale is wrapping up this weekend in Shadyside.It's taking place today and tomorrow through 5 PM.Local and international vendors are on hand, selling all kinds of cool stuff.Walnut Street is blocked off for the event, but there is free two-hour street parking in the permit parking zones near that area.
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts Pet-a-Palooza
The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh held an event focused on introducing pets up for adoption to their potential new owners. The HARP said it currently has an abundance of animals in its care and is determined to give those animals homes. The solution was Pet-a-Palooza. Pet-a-Palooza attendees were able...
Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookie ranked one of best in U.S.: Yelp
The chocolate chip cookie has been around for decades and has since become milk’s best friend. In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in August, a recent study has highlighted the best chocolate chip cookies in each state. Can you guess Pennsylvania’s?. Yelp has long been a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 29-31
It’s the last weekend in July. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh Summer Beer Fest is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Stage AE on the North Shore. The two-night annual event features craft beers from approximately 200 local, regional and hard-to-find brews, as well as offerings from wineries and distilleries.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
Dog-friendly dining spots gaining in popularity
There’s a special menu offered at The Olde Spitfire Grille geared toward four-legged customers. From “bark bowls” to “sweet puptato chips,” the South Greensburg eatery has gone out of its way to cater to customers and their pets. It’s been a growing trend in Western...
cranberryeagle.com
Bed race coming to Zelienople
ZELIENOPLE — Zelienople locals will soon be able to compete in an obstacle course without ever getting out of bed. As part of the town’s first-ever Bed Race Derby, residents can sign up as five-person teams to try their hand at a race using home-built bed frames on wheels.
pittsburghmagazine.com
It’s Halloween Every Day at This Pittsburgh-Area Bakery
It’s 3 a.m. and TJ Sabatello is working in his laboratory. Dressed all in black, his foot-high mohawk nearly touching the ceiling, he extracts his latest creation from the fiery depths of a red-hot machine. Thunder rumbles; lighting flashes. “This,” he thinks, “is one killer cheesecake.”. A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Organizer of Jeannette Summerfest hopes event will expand, bring community together
Chanelle Terry and her 9-year-old son Aiden Tartt squeezed 20 bags of lemons to get ready for Saturday’s Jeannette Summerfest, their lemonade stand’s biggest event so far. Terry of Greensburg said the pair started “LemonAiden” a couple months ago as a way to help Aiden learn about money and business while helping a local nonprofit. A portion of their proceeds during Saturday’s event will be donated to TJ’s Hideaway Rescue, an animal rescue group, Terry said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
JetBlue-Spirit deal brings hope and concern for Western Pa.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said he’s hopeful a $3.8 billion deal for JetBlue to purchase Spirit Airlines ultimately will be a boon for local travelers. But there are no guarantees. The deal was announced Thursday. Spirit has been the sole carrier at Arnold Palmer Regional...
wtae.com
PRT bus towed after becoming stuck in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus became stuck and had to be towed from the scene in Turtle Creek on Saturday afternoon. It happened along Maple Avenue. A PRT spokesperson said the driver missed a turn and was trying to get back on the route but the bus wouldn’t fit.
Former PSU boxer to join list of PA greats in the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame
Previous inductees include former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno and former running back Franco Harris.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Spotted lanternfly numbers on the rise in Allegheny County
They’re here and there are lots of them. Reports of spotted lanternflies in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are on the rise. According to the PA Department of Agriculture, as of July 11, there had been 2,944 reports of lanternflies from Allegheny County compared to 102 on the same date last year.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain showers and downpours possible to start the weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain showers and downpours are still going to be possible through a big portion of the day. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosI have everyone from Allegheny and southern Armstrong County to the south seeing a couple of waves of rain. The first one arrives before 8 a.m. and sticks around through 10 a.m. I also have another chance for rain coming after 2 p.m. this afternoon and sticking around through at least 4 p.m. Rain chances will be higher the further to the south you are. This is...
