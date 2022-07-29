State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County

www.wsfa.com
WSFA
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
WSFA
Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man. Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson. Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of...
WSFA
Opelika officers searching for July attempted murder suspect
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for an attempted murder suspect. 23-year-old Montavious Demetrel Dawson, of Opelika, is wanted for attempted murder charges - related to an incident which occurred on July 14 in the 100 Block of Chester Avenue. If you have any information on...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
wtvy.com
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - How one issue is settled will go a long way in determining whether a jury finds murder suspect Coley McCraney guilty of killing two Dothan teens. His attorneys are asking a Dale County judge to permit testimony that would cast serious doubt that McCraney shot 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.
WSFA
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a shooting in Enterprise Tuesday morning. Enterprise police say Evertt Santell Hornsby, 41, is charged with attempted murder. According to Capt. Billy Haglund, officers were called to the 400 block of Grimes Street around 4:26 a.m. after a report of...
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
WSFA
Lowndes County residents hoping for relief to sewage problem
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A stream of wastewater runs between two mobile homes in Hayneville, forcing residents to watch where they step. Sometimes they walk on cinder blocks to stay out of the sewage. “I told the mayor about it,” said resident Charles Shine. “I called him on the phone...
wdhn.com
DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy man was killed in a Sunday night car crash in Pike County. Officials responded to the scene that happened on Highway 87, around five miles south of Troy. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, left...
wdhn.com
A family continues to search for a family member who has been missing for 7 years
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A little more than seven years ago was the last time a Dale County man was seen. Ever since, his family, through several searches and investigations, is trying to find any trace of him. Charles Childree returned home from his daily walk on July...
WSFA
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting. According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said. The shooting happened...
wtvy.com
Troy man dead after single-vehicle crash
Thanks to a grant from Alabama Power Company, Wiregrass United Way gears up to serve thousands of meals to people in need in this years Pacesetter campaign. Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple. Updated: 22 hours ago. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests...
WSFA
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile male suffered life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Montgomery, according to police. Lieutenant Jarrett Williams said authorities responded to the 500 block of E. Patton Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County murderer found dead in state prison
A 23-year-old man serving life sentences for his involvement with two 2015 murders and multiple robberies in Decatur has died. Cortez Mitchell was found unresponsive at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed.
WSFA
Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time for the kids to head back to class, or head to class for the very first time! WSFA 12 News wants to get you ready for Back to School ‘22. Below, you’ll find important information including start dates, helpful events happening...
WSFA
City officials to break ground on new west Montgomery fire station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and city officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony this week for a new fire station on Montgomery’s west side. The future home of Fire Station No. 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The current structure is about half a mile away on Rosa Parks Avenue.
WSFA
One dead after house fire in Dale County
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dale County. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old 6 George Kirby. It happened just before 3 a.m. in a subdivision on Friar Road near Grimes. Two other people were taken to a Dothan...
Opelika-Auburn News
Residents in rural Lee County can still apply for emergency housing, utility assistance
Eligible citizens who live in unincorporated Lee County, outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika, still have a chance to apply for the Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program. This program offered by the Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to...
WSFA
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 31 South in Autauga County near St. Francis Place has reopened after a mid-morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Sunday. No further details surrounding the crash were released. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12...
WSFA
Alabama school systems prepare to welcome back students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not summer is coming to an end. This is the final week of the summer break for many students across the River Region. Next week, it’s back to class!. While your kids are soaking up their final days of freedom, teachers are...
