9 Tools to Prevent Anxiety and Depression

Bipolar Disorder Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
This article discusses a mental health condition and mentions suicide and suicidal ideation. Changes in mood are normal and experienced by everyone, according to the National Institute on Mental Health (NIMH). However, when those temperament changes are extreme and affect how you think and act, it could be classified as bipolar disorder (via Cleveland Clinic). Formerly referred to as manic depression, this mood disorder interferes with the everyday life of close to six million Americans (via NIMH).
psychologytoday.com
Depression Is Not Caused by Chemical Imbalance in the Brain
There is no convincing evidence that depression is caused by serotonin abnormalities. Many people take antidepressants believing their depression has a biochemical cause. Research does not support this belief. The notion that antidepressants work by elevating serotonin levels is not supported by the evidence. Major depression is one of the...
Psych Centra
Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?
Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
Psych Centra
The Challenges of Bipolar Disorder & Delusions
If you have bipolar disorder, you may experience delusions that make it challenging to know what’s real. Treatment through meds and therapy can help. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by fluctuations in mood. Approximately half of all individuals with bipolar disorder experience symptoms of psychosis, according to a 2021 study out of India.
Some patients say a commonly prescribed steroid triggered mania and suicidal ideation. I should know — it happened to me.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
Psych Centra
Does anxiety cause depression?
Living with the effects of anxiety can cause depression as a result of avoidant behaviors, self-esteem changes, and hypervigilance. If you live with an anxiety disorder, you may have experienced depression in tandem. It doesn’t always mean one caused the other but it’s possible. Anxiety can be a...
An apple a day can keep depression at bay
Frequent eating of fruit contributes not only to physical well-being but also to a positive mental outlook, a new study finds. Researchers at Aston University in England, in the United Kingdom, found that people who frequently eat fruit are less likely to report symptoms of depression than those who refrain.
Healthline
Recognizing Vegetative Symptoms of Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions, affecting roughly. around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When someone has clinical depression, they may experience a wide range of symptoms, from mood changes to physical aches and fatigue, and much more. Sometimes, doctors refer to certain symptoms of clinical depression as “vegetative” symptoms, meaning that they result from the biological changes that depression can cause.
verywellmind.com
What Is the Beck Depression Inventory?
The BDI was developed by Dr. Aaron T. Beck, a psychiatrist, and released in 1961. The BDI includes 21 items, each of which corresponds to a symptom of depression. The BDI was first published in 1961 by Dr. Aaron T. Beck, a psychiatrist who is considered the father of cognitive therapy. The BDI was designed to measure the severity of depression, as well as to serve as a tool for screening for depression.
Medical News Today
What to know about jaw tension and anxiety
Anxiety can cause a wide range of symptoms, including muscular tension. Anecdotal reports suggest that jaw tension, specifically, is a symptom of anxiety disorders. Jaw tension can lead to clenched teeth, pain, and bruxism. Although there has not been extensive research on how to relieve or prevent jaw tension, a...
psychologytoday.com
People With Schizophrenia Are Uniquely Vulnerable to COVID
When compared to well-matched, non-diagnosed peers, people with schizophrenia had higher rates of bad outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to other psychiatric diagnoses, rates of poor outcome after COVID-19 infection are higher in people with schizophrenia. Improved communication about the benefits of vaccination and treatment for people with...
Why Your Balance Gets Worse With Age and What to Do About It
Aging and balance go hand in hand. Here, an expert breaks down reasons balance worsens with age. Plus, get tips on how to improve balance and prevent falls.
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
Psych Centra
Can Depakote Help with Depression?
Depakote can help with bipolar-related mania. Can it also help with symptoms of depression?. Doctors prescribe Depakote (divalproex sodium) for various uses, including to treat certain mental health conditions. While Depakote isn’t approved to treat major depressive disorder, doctors may recommend it for depression and mania associated with bipolar disorder....
psychologytoday.com
When OCD Is Invisible
What is Pure-O? Pure Obsession, or Pure OCD, is a term used to describe an Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder manifestation where the obsessions take place covertly inside your mind or body. The term originally was used to describe someone who seemingly does not have any compulsions. Instead, they reported only excessive or continuous rumination or only “obsessions.”
Medical News Today
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
psychologytoday.com
Ketogenic Diets in Binge-Eating Disorder With Obesity
Available treatments have limited effect on weight loss when binge-eating disorder is associated with obesity. Ketogenic diet has been proposed as a potential treatment for binge episodes in people with obesity. Ketogenic diets can maintain and aggravate binge episodes in people with BED and obesity. Binge-eating disorder was first described...
psychologytoday.com
How We Fall in Love
A study showed that reciprocal liking and attractive personality are among the most important precursors to falling in love. Researchers found that being ready to start a new relationship impacts the willingness to invest resources and emotion. Relationship readiness has been associated with higher satisfaction, relational investment, and commitment. Finding...
studyfinds.org
Vitamin D supplements are a waste when it comes to bone health, study says
BOSTON — Vitamin D may provide a number of health benefits, but strengthening your bones isn’t one of them. According to a new study, taking vitamin D supplements does nothing to prevent bone fractures in most healthy individuals. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital conducted an ancillary study...
qudach.com
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
