9 Tools to Prevent Anxiety and Depression

This article discusses a mental health condition and mentions suicide and suicidal ideation. Changes in mood are normal and experienced by everyone, according to the National Institute on Mental Health (NIMH). However, when those temperament changes are extreme and affect how you think and act, it could be classified as bipolar disorder (via Cleveland Clinic). Formerly referred to as manic depression, this mood disorder interferes with the everyday life of close to six million Americans (via NIMH).

