Chase Young won't play for Commanders in Week 1, Rivera says

NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
'None of my business': Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield focused on Carolina Panthers, not Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The six-game suspension Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy didn't draw a big reaction from the quarterback he replaced. Baker Mayfield, traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers four months after the Browns acquired Watson from the Houston...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension without pay but will not be fined for violating the league's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled Monday. Robinson issued her ruling in a comprehensive 16-page report. She wrote that the NFL...
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh says he's concerned over use of new protective helmet shells
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh expressed concern over the new Guardian Cap, saying the protective shells are causing players to use their helmets more than usual -- and he is worried about the potential effects when they are removed later in the preseason. "I think...
Hearing involving New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Lammons delayed again
A hearing for a battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants has been pushed back to Sept. 29, according to court records. This is the third time the hearing has been pushed back this year. The Saints will be...
Atlanta Braves add outfielder Robbie Grossman, close in on right-hander Jake Odorizzi
The Atlanta Braves acquired Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman late Monday night, the team announced, adding veteran depth to an already potent lineup. The defending World Series champions also were nearing a deal for Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple reports. Grossman, 32, was...
Atlanta Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment after dealing for INF Ehire Adrianza
The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday after acquiring infielder Ehire Adrianza in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Adrianza, 32, was hitting .179 with seven RBIs in 94 plate appearances over 31 games this season. The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris in exchange for Adrianza, who played last season for the Braves and led major league baseball with 16 pinch hits.
Art McNally set to become 1st NFL official in Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame coach John Madden always believed that the busts of the football greats in Canton, Ohio, talked to each other every night once the building was empty. If those busts ever wanted to play an actual game of football, they now finally have all the necessary characters. Art...
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady-Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Dolphins of the violations, which followed a...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington out 6-10 weeks with fractured foot, sources say
OXNARD, Calif. -- With questions already surrounding their wide receiver group, the Dallas Cowboys will be without James Washington for 6-10 weeks because of a fractured right foot, according to multiple sources. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Dallas. Washington suffered the injury Monday in the first...
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne won't be playing in Hall of Fame Game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday morning. Running back Travis Etienne, who missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, won't play either, Pederson said. Etienne is not practicing Tuesday...
WNBA Glance
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at...
WNBA playoff picture still muddled, 2 weeks left in season
The WNBA playoff race is still very much undecided with just two weeks left in the regular season. Five teams have clinched postseason berths with only three games separating Chicago, Las Vegas and Connecticut at the top of the standings. Seattle and Washington also have earned berths in the postseason and are tied for fourth and fifth spots. Under the new playoff format those two teams, right now would meet in a first-round, best-of-three series. The first two games of each first-round series will be played on the higher seeds court. If a third game is necessary, it will take place at the lower seed. There are still six teams vying for the final three spots, setting up an exciting finish to the regular season. Each of the six teams has at least one game remaining against the others in this group.
National League Glance
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game. Wednesday's Games.
MLB・
From playbook changes to Ed Sheeran shows, Denver Broncos want Russell Wilson 'comfortable'
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Since the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a franchise-shifting trade this offseason, the word "comfort" has been tossed around almost as much as "playoffs" or Wilson's new signature phrase, "let's ride." And that has meant providing Wilson with anything he needs to transition from new...
F1 star Lewis Hamilton joins new Denver Broncos ownership group
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With the final step of the purchase of the Denver Broncos by a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton set for Aug. 9, the Walton-Penner group has added another high-profile investor to its ranks. Walton announced Tuesday morning that seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will...
Trade grades - New York Yankees bolster bullpen with rookie sidearmer Scott Effross
The trade: The Yankees acquire RHP Scott Effross from the Cubs for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Get your bullpen scorecards ready and sharpen those pencils, because the relief arms are going to be flying around everywhere over the next 24 hours. The Yankees got a jump in that hectic section of...
How Rich Are Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and the Wealthiest American Athletes?
With NFL training camps opening up, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is heading toward the 23rd season of his successful, lucrative career. Brady holds a record seven Super Bowl titles and...
Biggest fantasy football training camp storylines: Aaron Rodgers' new WR1, Michael Thomas' return and backfield battles
With training camps now in full swing, ESPN's 32 NFL Nation reporters are about to become your eyes and ears as you prepare for your fantasy football drafts. We asked each of them to identify the biggest fantasy topics they'll be following throughout August, with some insight on how things may play out. Nearly half mentioned some form of running back timeshare -- including some tips on how RBs such as Aaron Jones, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Travis Etienne Jr. and Nyheim Hines could play bigger roles in the passing game.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Deebo Samuel signs, Steelers, Eagles name starters
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. What it means: Since Samuel's deal includes $58.1 million guaranteed, he's now...
