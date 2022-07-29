Interurban Trolley Red Line detour begins August 1

abc57.com
Related
WNDU
Crews cleaning sewer lines throughout Mishawaka; could cause lane restrictions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In preparation for Mishawaka’s 2022 Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Sewer Rehabilitation Project, crews will be out cleaning and televising the sewer lines at various locations throughout the city. Crews will be working at the following locations, weather permitting, starting Monday, Aug. 1:. Monday, Aug....
abc57.com
The History Museum offering tour of Mishawaka City Cemetery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The History Museum is hosting a guided tour of the Mishawaka City Cemetery. Participants will have the chance to explore historic grave sites and grave markers on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the tour is $2, and participants are asked to meet at the...
abc57.com
State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
nwi.life
FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos’ 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dupont Road AMC theater permanently closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The AMC theater along Dupont Road is now closed for good. A sign was posted on the doors of the movie theater at 3930 E Dupont Rd. on Sunday evening, reading “AMC Fort Wayne 20 will cease all business operations after 7/31/22″. The google listing for the business on Monday now says “permanently closed”.
kscj.com
THOUSANDS OF MOTORCYCLES ARE HEADING TO STURGIS
YOU WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN MOTORCYCLES HEADING NORTH UP INTERSTATE 29 THIS WEEK. THE BIKERS ARE HEADED FOR STURGIS AS THE 82ND ANNUAL RALLY GETS UNDERWAY FRIDAY. BUSINESSES IN STURGIS ARE GETTING PREPARED FOR THE INFLUX OF THOUSANDS. CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE PRE-RALLY ATTRACTS A SMALLER CROWD THAN THE...
abc57.com
Elkhart County landfill cuts hours due to staffing shortage
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Landfill will be cutting down hours of operation due to a staffing shortage, according to the Elkhart Truth. New reduced working hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. were approved by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday. Prior to the change, the...
abc57.com
Tree clearing on Quince Road takes place August 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Tree clearing on a stretch of Quince Road, from U.S. 20 to Edison Road, takes place on Monday. Quince Road will be marked as closed during this work but traffic will be maintained through the closure areas. For safety purposes, the road will be closed at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
abc57.com
Goshen Historical Society's Museum set to expand and renovate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- A fundraising campaign has been launched by the Goshen Historical Society in order to secure $500,000 in funds to restore the apartments above the historical museum. Changes to the space would include adding an elevator for easy second-floor access as well as restoring the plumbing and heating...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Benton Charter Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Walnut Street on Friday, the Benton Charter Township Police Department announced. At 10:15 p.m., police were called to the area of Walnut and Chicago Avenue for a pedestrian traffic crash. At the scene, officers found the victim, a...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No one injured in overnight hotel fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was hurt after an overnight fire at a hotel early Saturday morning. Police responded to 3320 W Coliseum Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, crews on the scene said they found a fire on the first floor of the building. Residents […]
Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart County teen
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an Elkhart County teenager. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance. He is described as a 15-year-old Black male. He’s 5’3″ and 120 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. Police say he was last […]
abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
abc57.com
South Bend Police arrest suspect in robberies tied to dating app
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a string of armed robberies linked to a dating app on the city's northeast side. Dayavion Thompson, 19, was arrested following a search warrant in Mishawaka. In late June, the South Bend Police Department's...
max983.net
Missing Argos Teen Located and Safe
A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.
WNDU
Picture Possibilities at the plaza presented by ADEC
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, ADEC invited the public to celebrate the end of their annual ‘Picture Possibilities’ fundraiser with a free community event. The event was held in Downtown Elkhart at the Civic Plaza, and featured food trucks, face painting,...
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
2 people hospitalized after overnight Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning. A 21-year-old and a 35-year-old were taken to a local hospital after shots were fired, according to Jay Shatara, City of Kalamazoo Spokesperson. Officers responded to the 100 block of Interfaith Boulevard around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, after...
Comments / 0