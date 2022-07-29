Sports World Reacts To The Joe Buck Hair News

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO