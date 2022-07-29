How to Tell if Someone Is Flirting With You

www.psychologytoday.com
Darren
3d ago
Some of us are hopelessly blind to flirting. Have had friends tell me later "Wow, they must really like you" and I'm like Huh.
Albatross
2d ago
I don't need help figuring out if someone is flirting with me. I need help with how to handle flirting my brain almost instantly shuts down and my hands start to sweat and all I want is to run away. I couldn't flirt to save my life.😂😂😂😭😭😭😭
Guest
2d ago
My wife and I walked through a supermarket one day. She said when we were walking out that at least 5 women in the store hit on me and I was completely oblivious to it. She was amazed. I was like when do that happen?
