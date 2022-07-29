Nail Files: How L.A.-Based Manicurist Zola Ganzorigt Created Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails

www.vogue.com
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Justin and Hailey Bieber have baby fever! See couple pose with adorable newborn
Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber couldn't help but swoon over their pal Jason Kennedy's newborn son, Ryver Rhodes, who they lovingly referred to as their "nephew." While ringing in the Fourth of July with the adorable infant, the 28-year-old pop star and model, 25, appeared to have...
Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo
Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share a Very Passionate Kiss in Paris [Watch]
One thing Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman have never shied away from is public displays of affection. The two have been captured on countless red carpets stealing kisses or gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. However, the paparazzi was able to coax out something much steamier in Paris,...
Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Has Found Her New Signature Dress Style
Hailey Bieber was first to wear the scene-stealing pink corset dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. Clearly a fan of the structured fit of the minidress – thanks to the intricate boning woven into the bodice – Hailey has bought into another style from Donatella’s latest showcase.
Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like Going Completely Makeup Free Before Transforming With Products From Her Own Line
Ariana Grande recently shared a makeup selfie on Instagram and she is absolutely glowing!. Based on recent images obtained by People, the 29-year-old singer “gave a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her line R.E.M. Beauty.” She started off by showing what her face looks like without applying any beauty products. Her IG story was then followed by a makeup look that involved “bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and feathery eyebrows and lashes.”
Emily Ratajkowski Appears Without Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors
The supermodel has been spotted on several occasions without her rings amid speculation she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have split.
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
AOL Corp
Hailey Bieber Wears Sexy White Mini Skirt In NYC
On Thursday, Hailey Bieber walked out of a photo shoot in New York City wearing an all-white outfit that showed off her incredible legs with a sexy Gianna's “Blanche” mini skirt. She wore it with a cropped white tank top, a pair of three-tone Nike sneakers, and black Balenciaga sunglasses. She carried a quilted bag by Saint Laurent and another smaller black purse, and she had on some small pieces of gold jewelry. As always, Bieber's complexion was flawless.
Carrie Underwood ‘Transformed’ Some of Her Own Personal Clothes Into Las Vegas Stage Outfits
It's no coincidence that Carrie Underwood has kept some of the dazzle and glamor from her Las Vegas residency as she embarks on her new Denim & Rhinestones album cycle. She says that her Vegas outfits are "some of my favorite that we've ever done." In a new interview on...
Lupita Nyong'o dazzles in a burnt orange sequinned ensemble with flower décor shoulder detail as she attends the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show in Sicily
She's a regular on the best dressed list at star-studded events across the globe. And fashion queen Lupita Nyong'o proved why she deserves the title once again as she pulled off yet another amazing look at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show in Sicily on Monday. The actress, 39,...
These Sneakers Are So Comfy That Reese Witherspoon Can’t Stop Wearing Them
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We’re always on the lookout for comfortable trends. A lot of times we compromise comfort for fashion, so when we find something that doesn’t just look good but feels good too, we’re all about it.
Toya Johnson Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party In A Matte Collection Look
Toya Johnson is preparing to become a wife and celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend in Miami and was sure to serve LEWKS in the process. Taking to Instagram, the author and entrepreneur posed in an all-white Matte Collection look that was everything. Styled by No IG Jeremy, Toya rocked a flowy all-white beach dress and one piece swim suit that featured a thigh high side slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with strappy sandals and hoop earrings and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues
Sharing their struggles. It has been a long road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. “You hear stories about [in vitro fertilization] working the first try, but you’ll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times,” the model told New York Magazine’s The Cut in […]
Cara Delevingne Talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in Phillip Lim Outfit With Crystal Details on ‘Tonight Show’
Click here to read the full article. Cara Delevingne went with a casual, yet chic look for her latest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The model and actress appeared on the late night show Wednesday night wearing a loose-fitting earthy-green dress shirt and trousers embellished with crystal detailing from Phillip Lim. Her look was styled by styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort''House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' Delevingne spoke about her recent role in the second season of Hulu’s hit comedy,...
Jennifer Lopez Revives ‘Jenny From the Block’ Era in 6-Inch Heels & Baggy Jeans With Ben Affleck at the Louvre for Honeymoon in Paris
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez returned to her signature sensational street style while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck. The sought-after superstar duo has been enjoying a post-wedding getaway in the City of Lights with their children.
Alana Hadid Talks Her Brand La Detresse’s ‘Easy’ and ‘Psychedelic’ Summer Collection
Alana Hadid is the go-to girl when it comes to blending fashion and comfort. The designer, 36, recently unveiled her brand La Detresse's new collection, Summer Trip, which she and cofounder Emily Perlstein created to make packing for a getaway seamless. "The whole concept behind it is people are getting out. They're actually getting to […]
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shares New Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile Transformation
The Southern Charm beauty showed a closer look at how she changed her teeth with veneers. Last year, Madison LeCroy revealed she had transformed her smile with veneers. Now, the Southern Charm-er is sharing new photos and details of the dental procedure. On July 24, Madison reposted an Instagram photo...
Kim Kardashian has slumber party fun with her brood of kids
Kim Kardashian has some super slumber party fun with her brood of kids, in matching loungewear, and cuddle galore!. The SKIMS founder took some time out of her busy schedule and from hanging out with her beau Pete Davidson, to put in some time with her kids. The 41-year-old reality star took to her social media on Wednesday to share a series of photographs with her 326 million followers from "Last Nite Bedtime [SIC]" which showed The Kardashians star in bed with her adorable kids; Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
