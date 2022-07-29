Nail Files: How L.A.-Based Manicurist Zola Ganzorigt Created Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails

Toya Johnson is preparing to become a wife and celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend in Miami and was sure to serve LEWKS in the process. Taking to Instagram, the author and entrepreneur posed in an all-white Matte Collection look that was everything. Styled by No IG Jeremy, Toya rocked a flowy all-white beach dress and one piece swim suit that featured a thigh high side slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with strappy sandals and hoop earrings and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO