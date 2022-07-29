ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Nail Files: How L.A.-Based Manicurist Zola Ganzorigt Created Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails

By Katie Becker
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
Vogue

Hailey Bieber Has Found Her New Signature Dress Style

Hailey Bieber was first to wear the scene-stealing pink corset dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. Clearly a fan of the structured fit of the minidress – thanks to the intricate boning woven into the bodice – Hailey has bought into another style from Donatella’s latest showcase.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like Going Completely Makeup Free Before Transforming With Products From Her Own Line

Ariana Grande recently shared a makeup selfie on Instagram and she is absolutely glowing!. Based on recent images obtained by People, the 29-year-old singer “gave a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her line R.E.M. Beauty.” She started off by showing what her face looks like without applying any beauty products. Her IG story was then followed by a makeup look that involved “bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and feathery eyebrows and lashes.”
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#Nail Polish Remover#Manicurist#Tiktok
AOL Corp

Hailey Bieber Wears Sexy White Mini Skirt In NYC

On Thursday, Hailey Bieber walked out of a photo shoot in New York City wearing an all-white outfit that showed off her incredible legs with a sexy Gianna's “Blanche” mini skirt. She wore it with a cropped white tank top, a pair of three-tone Nike sneakers, and black Balenciaga sunglasses. She carried a quilted bag by Saint Laurent and another smaller black purse, and she had on some small pieces of gold jewelry. As always, Bieber's complexion was flawless.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
HelloBeautiful

Toya Johnson Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party In A Matte Collection Look

Toya Johnson is preparing to become a wife and celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend in Miami and was sure to serve LEWKS in the process. Taking to Instagram, the author and entrepreneur posed in an all-white Matte Collection look that was everything. Styled by No IG Jeremy, Toya rocked a flowy all-white beach dress and one piece swim suit that featured a thigh high side slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with strappy sandals and hoop earrings and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Cara Delevingne Talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in Phillip Lim Outfit With Crystal Details on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Cara Delevingne went with a casual, yet chic look for her latest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The model and actress appeared on the late night show Wednesday night wearing a loose-fitting earthy-green dress shirt and trousers embellished with crystal detailing from Phillip Lim. Her look was styled by styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort''House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' Delevingne spoke about her recent role in the second season of Hulu’s hit comedy,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Revives ‘Jenny From the Block’ Era in 6-Inch Heels & Baggy Jeans With Ben Affleck at the Louvre for Honeymoon in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez returned to her signature sensational street style while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck. The sought-after superstar duo has been enjoying a post-wedding getaway in the City of Lights with their children.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Kim Kardashian has slumber party fun with her brood of kids

Kim Kardashian has some super slumber party fun with her brood of kids, in matching loungewear, and cuddle galore!. The SKIMS founder took some time out of her busy schedule and from hanging out with her beau Pete Davidson, to put in some time with her kids. The 41-year-old reality star took to her social media on Wednesday to share a series of photographs with her 326 million followers from "Last Nite Bedtime [SIC]" which showed The Kardashians star in bed with her adorable kids; Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy