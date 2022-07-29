ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Longtime Fond du Lac County judge Dale English will resign in December

 3 days ago
FOND DU LAC - A longtime Fond du Lac County judge will resign in December.

Judge Dale L. English will leave his position Dec. 1, according to an announcement Friday by Gov. Tony Evers' office. English has been a Fond du Lac County judge since 1996. His term would have expired in 2026.

English is the third Fond du Lac County judge in the last year — out of the county's five judges — to announce he's leaving the court.

Neither Peter Grimm, who has been a Fond du Lac County judge for three decades, nor Paul Czisny, who was appointed in March 2020 to fill a vacancy, ran in the April election. Their terms expire July 31.

Doug Edelstein and Laura Lavey ran unopposed in April to replace them.

Evers said candidates for English's Branch 1 position have until 5 p.m. Aug. 19 to apply. The new judge will complete a term that ends July 31, 2023.

Candidates can find the application form on the Apply to Serve page at www.evers.wi.gov. They can send the application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

: Two Fond du Lac Circuit Court judges announce plans to step down from bench

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

