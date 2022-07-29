ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys Wideout Michael Gallup Shares Health Status Following Last Season's ACL Tear

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 4 days ago

When asked about his availability for Week 1, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Micahel Gallup was blunt.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” he told USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

Gallup tore his ACL in the penultimate week of the 2021 NFL season while catching a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals. It was a tough year for the fourth-year player, who missed seven games at the beginning of last year’s campaign with a calf injury. He ended up with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Despite his injury, Gallup inked a five-year, $57.5 million deal this offseason. The contract had a $10 million signing bonus and is set to keep the 26-year-old in Dallas through the 2026 campaign.

The Cowboys selected Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his first four years in the league, he has 193 grabs for 2,902 yards and 15 scores in 55 games – 43 starts. His best season came in 2019, when he had 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

September 11 will mark just over eight months since Gallup’s injury, which he suffered on January 2. Epstein reports that he has “made progress running, now side shuffling and working through planting.” Gallup gave additional insight into his mindset at the present moment, but there is no official timetable for his 2022 debut.

How Much Will Dak Prescott Miss Michael Gallup as a Target?

With Michael Gallup missing at least the first week and Amari Cooper traded to the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Dak Prescott is looking for options. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 2021) is probably the top target. Meanwhile, tight end Dalton Schultz (78 grabs for 808 yards and eight scores) is another reliable choice.

Either way, Prescott is enjoying his 29th “golden” birthday today – July 29. In turn, he has created some extra motivation from that for the 2022 season.

“It will be the golden birthday,” Prescott said, via ESPN . “And I plan for this to be the golden year.”

The Cowboys are a legitimate NFC contender and need to peak at the end of the season. So, Gallup should take all the time he needs while recovering from injury to get back to 100%.

Comments / 0

 

