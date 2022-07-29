How Zoran Krneta and Steve Walsh built Charlotte FC's MLS expansion team

www.90min.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
A Little Boy Remained Unidentified Since 1999 And Now His Mother Has Been Found And Charged With His MurderThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDecatur, GA
Related
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
Gareth Bale: 'Life seems a little bit better' since joining LAFC
Above all, soccer is about enjoyment - a fact often overlooked even when it comes to the players. That was one of the main motivations behind Gareth Bale joining LAFC this summer, having seen his immensely successful tenure at Real Madrid come to a somewhat sour end. The 33-year-old still...
Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith targets MLS playoffs
Nashville SC held the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at GEODIS Park as Teal Bunbury equalized Javain Brown’s efforts. The tie leaves Nashville in sixth place on the Western Conference table with 32 points in 23 games and a record of 8W-7L-8D. With only 11 games left to be played, head coach Gary Smith has just one goal: the MLS playoffs.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne Rooney says D.C. United's season 'has to start now' after Orlando win
Is it conspiratorial to wonder if Wayne Rooney delayed his visa to make his debut as D.C. United head coach fall against Orlando City?. As a player, Rooney won all three of his matches against the Lions after arriving in MLS in June 2018, scoring twice and providing three assists - including that memorable cross from the halfway line after racing back to win possession.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
A combined XI of American players to leave MLS for Europe since 2019
We've taken a look at the best talent to leave Major League Soccer for Europe over the last few years to create a combined XI.
RELATED PEOPLE
Most tackles: Major League Soccer 2022 season
Keep track of Major League Soccer's top tacklers throughout the 2022 season.
Joe Rodon joins Rennes on initial loan
Tottenham have confirmed that Joe Rodon has joined French side Rennes on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent.
Chelsea reach agreement to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire in MLS.
Niamh Fahey signs new Liverpool contract
Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract ahead of the 2022/23 WSL season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLS Week 23 best players - ranked
Who delivered the goods in Week 23 of the 2022 MLS season? Read on to find out...
Marcus Tavernier completes move to Bournemouth
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier.
Bayern Munich not planning to sign another striker this summer
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has revealed that the club have no plans to sign another striker following Robert Lewandowki's departure.
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Borja Mayoral leaves Real Madrid for Getafe on permanent deal
Getafe have confirmed the permanent signing of Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid.
Santiago Gimenez joins Feyenoord from Cruz Azul
Santiago Gimenez has completed the transfer from Liga MX’s Cruz Azul to Feyenoord, signing a four-year contract with the Dutch club.
Barcelona confirm activation of third financial lever
Barcelona have announced that they have sold a stake of Barça Studios to Socios for €100m.
Brian Schmetzer critical of Seattle Sounders in 2-1 defeat to LAFC
The Sounders let a 1-0 lead slip away at LAFC on Friday, much to the frustration of head coach Brian Schmetzer.
90min
761
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0