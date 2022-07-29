Biker Rescued by Greensboro Fire Department

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Staff of "Skate World" in Kernersville say they plan to re-open in the future after a Sunday afternoon fire caused extensive damage. According to the Kernersville Fire Marshals Office, crews were called to Skate World just before 12:30 p.m. regarding the fire. After their arrival, the fire escalated to a second alarm incident and multiple other agencies were called to help assist.

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO