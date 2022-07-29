Biker Rescued by Greensboro Fire Department

abc45.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Sheriff K9 Ranger Healing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office K9 officer Ranger is making exceptionally quick recovery, per the Department's ">Facebook. In mid-July, Ranger suffered a few slipped spinal discs, leading to a severed artery. These injuries were very much life threatening, so Ranger was in intensive care at Carolina Vet Specialists.
WXII 12
1 man dead after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is dead after crashing a vehicle early Sunday morning near West Wendover Avenue and Walker Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. Police were called to the scene in response to a motor vehicle crash involving injury. Officers...
Silver Alert for Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers need your help finding a missing man. Officers said 62-year-old Thomas O'Neal Covington was last seen Sunday morning on Barbra Jane Avenue. They are worried, because he suffers from cognitive issues. If you have seen him contact the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Shots fired in Arizona Pete's nightclub parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to shots fired in Arizona Pete's parking lot on Patterson Street over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the night club. Police said off-duty officers were there and called in the shooting. Investigators said shots were fired from a...
2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Investigators say there was an argument or […]
5 arrested after shots fired in Greensboro at Arizona Pete’s, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
WXII 12
'We will be back': Kernersville skating ring catches fire, staff says 'extensive damage' left behind
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Staff of "Skate World" in Kernersville say they plan to re-open in the future after a Sunday afternoon fire caused extensive damage. According to the Kernersville Fire Marshals Office, crews were called to Skate World just before 12:30 p.m. regarding the fire. After their arrival, the fire escalated to a second alarm incident and multiple other agencies were called to help assist.
Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they […]
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
Kingsport Road Shooting Sends One to Hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At 2:42 a.m. on Monday, Greensboro Police were called to the 1300 block of Kingsport Road due to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS. No suspect information was available. There is no additional...
Arrests Made in February Winston-Salem Homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Early in the morning of February 4, Winston-Salem Police responded to trouble at 120 Weatherwood Court, Apt. T. Officers soon found Mr. Ray Anthony Pruitt inside his apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Forsyth County EMS arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, and pronounced Mr. Ray Pruitt deceased.
Man seriously injured after Kingsport Road shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Greensboro. Around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Greensboro officers were called to Kingsport Road about a shooting. They found a victim on the scene who was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital. No suspect information was given and the investigation is ongoing.
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
I-73 between Gate City Blvd and Business 85 reopens after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An accident slowed down traffic on a busy stretch of interstate. According to Greensboro police, I-73 north between the Gate City Boulevard exit and Business 85 was down to one lane for a little while Monday. This shutdown was caused by a crash. It doesn’t appear there was any serious injuries […]
Man given $1 million bond after seriously injuring woman sitting in her car on Piedmont Circle, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a car that had four people in it. According to a release, around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers were called about a shooting on Piedmont Circle in Winston-Salem. When they arrived, they found a victim sitting in her car who had […]
'Heartbroken': Skate World owner in Kernersville speaks out after tragic accidental fire
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Fire Department responded to a fire at Skate World on West Mountain Street around noon Sunday. Multiple agencies had to assist with putting the fire out and making sure the building was successfully evacuated. Skate World owner, Lisa Blakely, said the Blakely family has owned...
Co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Police respond to calls about a 'large amount of gunfire' in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police got a call about a large number of shots fired in the area of 1500 Oakshire Court. Officers said while on scene searching for suspects, evidence, and possible people who were hit by shots, a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
cbs17
WATCH: Crews battle SUV blaze after Moore County crash; 1 taken to hospital
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Moore County shared dramatic fiery video after an SUV crashed and caught fire in a wreck earlier this week. The wreck happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. on N.C. 24-27 near Kelly Plantation Road, according to a news release from Carthage Fire and Rescue.
