New Roads police officer accused of sexually assaulting teen, placed on leave amid investigation

www.wbrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
BRPD: Suspect accused of beating 60-year-old to death arrested
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in beating a man to death in early July. The Baton Rouge Police Department said July 26 that Albert Gibson, 60, was involved in a fight with Desmond Orange, 27, around 7 p.m. on July 8. He was found gravely beaten outside Tony's Seafood on Plank Road, according to police.
wbrz.com
'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
wbrz.com
Central police officers clock man going 144 mph on motorcycle
CENTRAL - A man on a motorcycle endangered many lives in Central after he was caught going almost 100 miles an hour over the speed limit. “At 144 MPH, there's no reaction time. He could have killed himself, could have killed someone else,” Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.
wbrz.com
Gonzales man killed in car wreck after driver ran stop light
GONZALES - A man died in a car accident early Monday morning when another driver allegedly ran a stop light and smashed into the side of his car. State Police said 50-year-old Chad Jones and 25-year-old Jacquel Wade were at different sides of the intersection LA-429 and Roddy Road in Gonzales around 5:30 a.m. Troopers said Wade ran the red light and hit the side of Jones' car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Airline Highway; investigators need help identifying him
BATON ROUGE - Officials are asking for help identifying an unnamed bicyclist who was struck and killed by a car over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the man was struck on Airline Highway near Prescott Road sometime Sunday. Death investigators said efforts to identify him through fingerprints and other means have not worked.
wbrz.com
Two people, including 6-year-old, injured in Monday evening shooting
BATON ROUGE - Two people including a child were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
wbrz.com
Police looking for man who left fatal traffic accident on North St. Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a driver who left the scene of a fatal accident on North Street shortly after 10 a.m. Monday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 54-year-old Debra Marshall was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital where she later died. Officers...
wbrz.com
Woman fatally shot ex-boyfriend during argument at Kentwood home
KENTWOOD - A woman was charged with negligent homicide after she allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during an argument. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported Hannah Pittman, 33, shot Julius White, 39, in the shoulder. Deputies responded to the reports of gunshots and found White injured. Despite "extensive life-saving measures," White later died from his injuries.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large
HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.
wbrz.com
Man, 22, gets 50-year sentence for dealing fentanyl in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - A man convicted of distributing fentanyl in Livingston Parish was ordered to spend the next five decades in prison. On Monday, the Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office said Colton Boudreaux, 22, was arrested after sheriff's deputies investigated reports that he had been dealing the potent opioid. Deputies witnessed...
wbrz.com
Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
wbrz.com
Flames consumed shed outside Livingston Parish home overnight
SPRINGFIELD - A shed outside a Livingston Parish home was destroyed after a fire overnight. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said the blaze happened around 2:54 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Blahut Road in Springfield. The homeowner was reportedly woken up by a neighbor when they noticed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Lightning strikes Prairieville home, leaves smoldering hole in roof
PRAIRIEVILLE - While storms rolled across the Galvez and Prairieville area on Sunday afternoon, four volunteer fire departments responded after lightning struck a home. The volunteer departments arrived on the scene on Wirth Place to find the roof of a home smoking with some of the structure torn off. Inside showed an even more gruesome image: a massive hole had been torn through a large portion of the roof, tearing through the home's attic and ceiling.
wbrz.com
Frenchtown Road partially closed after tree falls across roadway
BATON ROUGE - A portion of Frenchtown Road is closed Monday afternoon while crews work to move a large tree that fell across the roadway. Central Fire Department said the tree fell along Frenchtown Road between Country and Planchet roads around 4:45 p.m. Department of Public Works employees have been called out to help remove the tree.
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Fat Cow, popular Highland Road restaurant, permanently closed after 11 years
BATON ROUGE - Fat Cow has permanently closed after more than a decade of selling burgers near LSU, according to a notice posted at the restaurant. A sign posted to the restaurant's front door said it closed for good July 26. Next to the sign was another notice suggesting the business was ordered to close by the city-parish because it owed delinquent taxes and other fees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Former Manship School Dean Jerry Ceppos dies at age 75
BATON ROUGE — Jerry Ceppos, a distinguished news editor, executive and educator, whose career included leading Pulitzer Prize winning teams and two journalism schools, died Friday. He was 75. The cause of death was sepsis brought on by a severe infection, according to an obituary approved by the family.
wbrz.com
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
wbrz.com
Gas prices down in Baton Rouge; drivers hoping for more relief
BATON ROUGE - At some stations in Baton Rouge, gas has dropped nearly a dollar from the historic $4.50-per-gallon high last month. The state average is currently at $3.81 a gallon, with Baton Rouge at $3.78 — a drop of 58 cents from last month's average of $4.36 a gallon.
wbrz.com
12th Wettest July on record
After June being one of our hottest June on record, July is coming in as our 12th wettest July on record with 9.30” of rain for Baton Rouge. The average amount of precipitation for the month of July is 5.09”. In total, we saw 25 days with at least a trace of rainfall this month. July 22nd comes in as the date with the highest at 3.36” recorded at KBTR.
Comments / 0