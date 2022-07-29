Company wants $14M to get out of Oregon mega dairy

www.kgw.com
yachatsnews.com
New Oregon meat inspection program will combat supply chain delays, lower prices
Oregon meat eaters are likely to have access to more local beef and other products and at cheaper prices with a new program that will localize meat inspections. The program will expand the state’s processing capacity, allowing the Oregon Department of Agriculture to inspect meat that’s produced and sold within the state. Before, only the U.S. Department of Agriculture could conduct such inspections. But it’s had a shortage of inspectors, especially during the pandemic, giving Oregon ranchers limited options for processing meat from their livestock. Oregon has 13 USDA facilities, and they’re booked years out.
‘A tough road’: Several factors drag down Oregon cannabis sales
The pandemic boom may be coming to an end for Oregon’s cannabis industry.
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation
The cost of housing continues to rise in Deschutes County, while wages are not keeping up. The post ‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation appeared first on KTVZ.
As Central Oregon’s housing and rental rates continue to climb, cost of living is pushing some people out
The cost of housing in Bend and Deschutes County continues to rise, and the resulting squeeze is forcing some people to move. The post As Central Oregon’s housing and rental rates continue to climb, cost of living is pushing some people out appeared first on KTVZ.
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
California firefighters battling the McKinney Fire get an assist from Oregon crews
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon firefighters have joined other crews working to contain the McKinney Fire in Northern California near the Oregon border. A total of 41 firefighters from Clackamas, Marion and Linn Counties arrived Sunday night. The blaze erupted Friday and has since ripped through 55,000 acres, prompting California...
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
KTVZ
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
KGW
What is the 'massive sales tax' referenced in a Christine Drazan ad?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three-way race for Oregon governor is heating up as the November general election gets closer. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson have all begun releasing campaign ads. One of those ads has sparked some questions from KGW viewers. A recent...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Employment Department believes impact will be small when it transitions to new computer system in September
Oregon businesses and workers will begin to see the rollout of a new computer system for the Employment Department after more than a decade of false starts and frustrations. When the transition is completed in more than three years, the new system will automate employer payroll and tax records, employee claims and benefits from the state unemployment trust fund — and also contributions and benefits for Oregon’s new program of paid family leave, which starts in 2023.
Want to help Oregon gardens through summer heat? Here’s your August to-do list
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest control....
kptv.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- The McKinney Fire may be burning at the Oregon-California border, but it is already hitting close to home in the Portland area. The Oregon State Fire Marshall has sent firefighters from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas counties to help, which includes over 40 firefighters and 12 engines. Rep....
One-time direct payments worth $600 sent out to Oregonians in need
One-time relief payments have been sent to low-income Oregon residents facing economic difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic.
‘More preparation’ for Oregon heat wave makes difference
Oregon state climatologist Larry O'Neill told KOIN 6 News July is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record. While this year's heatwave hasn't been quite as hot or deadly as the heat dome of 2021, it has been nearly twice as long.
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
SAN DIEGO — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went...
KGW
