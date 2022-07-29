ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Washington Examiner

One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people

Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation. Colorado taxpayers who filed before June 30 will receive $750 rebates, while joint filers will get $1,500 before the end of September. The early return for this rebate was made possible due to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, according to a press release from the governor.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Bolder Industries and Liberty Tire Formalize Partnership to Advance Circularity in the U.S. Market

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Bolder Industries, Inc., the circular solutions provider for rubber, plastics, and petrochemical supply chains, and Liberty Tire, the largest tire collector and recycler in the U.S., U.S.-owned by ECP, a leading energy transition investor, completed a formal agreement outlining their North American partnership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005383/en/ Amy Brackin, Vice President, Sustainability & Market Development for Liberty Tire with Tony Wibbeler and Michael Murray of Bolder Industries, touring the Bolder Industries Maryville facility in July 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss

Uber continued to gain momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and traveling more as anxiety over COVID-19 eases. Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase from the same time last year. Revenue at the San Francisco company more than doubled to $8.07 billion, bolstered by a change in the business model for its UK mobility business and the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight. This beat the $7.36 billion that analysts polled by FactSet predicted.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings

Like Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings? Also look at X, CO, OAS, TRGP. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) PT Raised to $36 at Needham & Company; 'POMC Phase 3 Data Slip to 3Q19, but LEPR Ahead of Schedule'. June 15, 2018 7:22 AM. May 14, 2018 8:11 AM.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Woodward (WWD) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c; Guides FY Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $623.33 million. GUIDANCE:. Woodward sees Q4 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TETRA Technologies (TTI) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

TETRA Technologies (NYSE: TTI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $141 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TETRA Technologies (TTI) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.11, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $666 million versus the consensus estimate of $671.41 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

