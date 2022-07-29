Uber continued to gain momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and traveling more as anxiety over COVID-19 eases. Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase from the same time last year. Revenue at the San Francisco company more than doubled to $8.07 billion, bolstered by a change in the business model for its UK mobility business and the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight. This beat the $7.36 billion that analysts polled by FactSet predicted.

