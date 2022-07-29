Passerby men help rescue daughter from a house fire in Vancouver

www.kgw.com
kptv.com
Fire damages Ridgefield home
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.
kptv.com
Investigation underway after fire at Vancouver restaurant
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A vegetation fire caused damage to a Vancouver restaurant Monday night, according to officials. Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department responded to the Pho Star restaurant at Mill Plain Blvd and 102nd Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Vancouver fire says the first arriving crew...
No arrests after child, man injured in Vancouver shooting
A child is one of two people injured after gunfire struck a home in Vancouver's Rose Village neighborhood.
Car crash escalates into heated confrontation between injured motorists and responding officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for bias crime against female police officers following a car crash Saturday in North Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood that escalated into a confrontation between police and multiple vehicle occupants, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a car crash at North...
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies respond to shooting in St. Johns neighborhood
The vehicle and the suspected shooter left the area prior to deputies arriving. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of Vancouver. On Sunday (July 31) at about 2:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon...
Chronicle
Vader Woman Injured by Falling Boat During Crash
A Vader woman was hospitalized with injuries after a boat fell off of a trailer and struck her vehicle in Wahkiakum County on Friday. Her vehicle was one of three involved in the collision that blocked both lanes of state Route 4 near Oneida shortly after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old...
Break-ins, chase, screams: Man arrested in Wood Village
A man who deputies said they saw breaking into a car, fleeing and breaking into a nearby home was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the Wood Village area of Portland.
Double homicide in Vancouver was gang related, court documents say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver, Washington, are investigating a double homicide at a house party as a gang-related shooting, according to court documents. When officers arrived at about 1:20 a.m. July 17, they found 19-year-old Alexander Castagnoli of Portland, Oregon, dead inside the house, The Columbian reported. Officers learned that Amadou Keita, 18, of Portland, died on his way to or at a hospital, from gunshot wounds, according to a search warrant affidavit filed last week in Clark County Superior Court.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
kptv.com
Man arrested after standoff, 200 rounds fired in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man surrendered after a three-hour standoff, setting off fireworks and exchanging gunfire with police officers on Saturday in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the McMinnville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Southwest Mount Mazama Street. As officers approached, they heard multiple loud explosions and gun shots from the home. They watched the home, and both saw and learned from witnesses the suspect was throwing large, mortar style fireworks into the street and the backyard.
Deputies: Corvallis man arrested after kidnapping, car chase
A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and led deputies on a car chase.
Dog left in car dies; owner arrested in Beaverton
The owner of a German Shepherd was arrested for 1st-degree animal abuse after leaving the dog in a locked vehicle for at least 35 minutes in 89-degree heat, officials said.
Motorcyclist, 72, dies in crash on Hwy 223
A Stayton motorcyclist died in a crash in Polk County Sunday on Hwy 223, the Oregon State Police said.
Driver, 17, dies when truck hits power pole
A teenage driver died and another passenger was hurt after crashing into a power pole in Clark County just before noon Saturday.
kptv.com
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
oregontoday.net
Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
KATU.com
Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond
SEATTLE - Seattle Firefighters say medics had to evaluate around 10 people Saturday after someone sprayed pepper spray or a similar irritant inside a light rail car. Medics responded to the incident at the Stadium light rail station in the 500 block of S. Royal Brougham Way. Most people walked off the train but a few passengers asked to be evaluated.
Homemade explosives found across McMinnville, police search for suspect
McMinnville police are investigating two separate incidents this week where they say a homemade explosive device was detonated from a car and another was found in a home's driveway.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Motorcycle Accident, Polk Co., August 1
On Sunday July 31, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to motorcycle crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Goldwing motorcycle operated by, Benjamin Gifford, age 72, from Stayton, was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons. Gifford was ejected from the motorcycle. Gifford was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Highway 223 was closed for 3 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire.
