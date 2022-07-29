Lock it or lose it: Kearney police warn of thefts from vehicles, garages

GRAND ISLAND, NE — A California man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a passing vehicle while trying to help a person involved in a crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident just west of the Highway 281 exit on Interstate 80 around 2:45 Thursday morning. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling eastbound when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck driven by Yelena Coop. 47-year-old Hector Stanley Duque got out of the passenger’s seat of the pickup and tried to help the driver, Salvador Duquemoreno. The Sheriff’s Office says Duque was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.

