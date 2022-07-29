Lock it or lose it: Kearney police warn of thefts from vehicles, garages

kearneyhub.com
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement zones include Kearney High School area
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department's priority enforcement areas for August have been announced. — West 33rd Street from Second Avenue to Seventh Avenue;. — East 34th Street from I Avenue to Grand Avenue; and,. — West 11th Street and 30th Avenue, near Kearney High School. While officers may...
KSNB Local4
Meth uncovered during Hastings traffic stop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Hastings Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 red Ford Focus in the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue at 8:59 p.m. Saturday. HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News, Brendan Denman, 28,...
KSNB Local4
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to police the incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of 7th Street. Police arrived to find a Chevy Tahoe with the back window shot out and numerous bullet casings from...
Kearney Hub
Victim identified in Saturday shooting at Elm Creek bar
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims in the Saturday morning shooting at Paradise City at the Elm Creek interchange. The 29-year-old victim has been identified as Richard Rios of Houston, Texas. He received a gunshot wound to the lower-torso. Also injured in the disturbance was a 38-year-old...
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
Kearney Hub
$11K in suspected meth seized in Kearney traffic stop
KEARNEY — A Sidney man is being held on a $250,000 bond after 12 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, and numerous pills were seized. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday a Kearney Police Department officer stopped a car for an improper lane change on the 30th Avenue overpass. The officer contacted the driver, who didn’t have his license but gave the officer his name and date of birth, the officer said in his report.
foxnebraska.com
GIPD investigating more car thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police say they are continuing to see a rise in car thefts. In the last two days, Capt. Dean Elliott said officers have received five car theft reports. They also received a report of an attempted car theft. The thefts that were reported...
KSNB Local4
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
Kearney Hub
One man killed, two other men wounded in Omaha shooting
One man died and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near 22nd and Lake Streets in North Omaha. Davonta J. Williams, 31, of Hastings, Nebraska, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Hall County authorities searching for 17-year-old accused of Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Hall County authorities issued the warrant as they continue to search for Yahir Cardenas. Cardenas is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, two...
News Channel Nebraska
Speeding stop turns into drug bust in Kearney
KEARNEY, NE — A traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Kearney last week. Police say they stopped 38-year-old Austin Harris of Kearney for speeding around noon on Friday at 25th Street and 5th Avenue. Officers deployed a K-9 unit, which alerted to drugs in the vehicle. After finding drugs in the car, police obtained and carried out a search warrant at Harris’s house, which revealed additional drugs and drug-related items.
News Channel Nebraska
Man killed while helping accident victim on Interstate 80, authorities say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A California man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a passing vehicle while trying to help a person involved in a crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident just west of the Highway 281 exit on Interstate 80 around 2:45 Thursday morning. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling eastbound when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck driven by Yelena Coop. 47-year-old Hector Stanley Duque got out of the passenger’s seat of the pickup and tried to help the driver, Salvador Duquemoreno. The Sheriff’s Office says Duque was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.
gifamilyradio.com
Visual Obstruction Leads to Drug & Warrant Arrest
(Grand Island, NE) - A large crack in the windshield from the driver's side to the passenger side causing visual obstruction would lead to a traffic stop by Grand Island Police on Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 pm. Upon stopping the car at W Hwy 30 and S North Road, both front seat occupants were making furtive movements while inside the car. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as driver David Jensen and front seat passenger Dustin Mack. It was found that Mack had an active Hall County warrant for his arrest. During a search of the front passenger floorboard area of the vehicle, a Walgreens receipt was located and wrapped with rubber bands. Inside the receipt was a small baggie with methamphetamine inside.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man working to renovate a 120-year-old building
Grand Island Public Schools holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’. Grand Island Public Schools used Friday afternoon to help kids start the new school year on the right foot. Loss of Grand Island Police Investigator Christopher Marcello. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT. The Grand Island Police Department...
NebraskaTV
Local nursing homes impacted by inflation, residents having to pay more to live
KEARNEY, Neb — Inflation has impacted everything, from the cost of gas to how much you pay at the pump. And now, it's impacted nursing homes as many of them have had to increase their budgets. “I was requesting a 4% raise for the private pay people, and if...
KSNB Local4
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
Kearney Hub
UNK to break ground on unique $15.6M engagement center
KEARNEY — Groundbreaking is planned at 10 a.m. Thursday for the $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center in University Village at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Key partners and tenants will be on hand for the ceremonial beginning of construction for the 52,000-square-foot structure. The list of tenants now...
Gothenburg student attends Youth Energy Leadership Camp
LEXINGTON, Neb.-Local student Braeden Anderson broadened his understanding of the unique role of public power at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association Youth Energy Leadership Camp. Anderson is the son of Brock and Stacy Anderson of Gothenburg. Dawson Public Power District sponsored three students to attend the week-long camp in July....
Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst
Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.
Kearney Hub
Memories of sweet cabin summers
He did it! He finally did it! Jim had tried to stand up on water skis over a dozen times and just kept falling and falling. The pressure of the water forces the skis apart, and you have to force the skis together. His dad Dusty was driving the boat. It would pull him for a little ways, he’d fall, and Dad would turn the boat around and go back, and he’d try again.
