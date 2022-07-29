ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man dies after Jeep overturns in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago
www.wavy.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

VIDEO: Car crashes into water in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Ex-boyfriend of Bellamy Gamboa sentenced to 25 and …. Bellamy Gamboa’s ex-boyfriend sentenced to 25.5 years. Toddler death investigation at Virginia Beach hotel. Neighbors frightened by Newport News double shooting. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple …. Neighbors frightened by Newport News double shooting. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while serving a warrant in Dudley. Police: Dominion worker ran light, struck other vehicle. New...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

16-year-old shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane, but officers were called to respond to Fire Station One. That’s where they located a 16-year-old male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Wild Horse#Beacon#Accident#Corolla Buyers
WAVY News 10

Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News

Police were on the scene of an incident Saturday night in Newport News. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Willow Dr. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigating-incident-on-willow-drive-in-newport-news/
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep

Comments / 0

Community Policy