Man dies after Jeep overturns in Virginia Beach

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina Andras
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
VIDEO: Car crashes into water in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Ex-boyfriend of Bellamy Gamboa sentenced to 25 and …. Bellamy Gamboa’s ex-boyfriend sentenced to 25.5 years. Toddler death investigation at Virginia Beach hotel. Neighbors frightened by Newport News double shooting. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while...
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple …. Neighbors frightened by Newport News double shooting. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while serving a warrant in Dudley. Police: Dominion worker ran light, struck other vehicle. New...
Drivers hospitalized after Kill Devil Hills crash involving Dominion Power truck
Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash involving a Dominion Power work truck and another vehicle in Kill Devil Hills.
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
Missing Virginia Beach man suffering from amnesia found safe
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing man suffering from amnesia.
16-year-old shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane, but officers were called to respond to Fire Station One. That’s where they located a 16-year-old male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man dies after shooting on Manson Street in Norfolk
A Portsmouth man died after a shooting Sunday night on Manson Street in Norfolk.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting
A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead. Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk
Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News
Police were on the scene of an incident Saturday night in Newport News. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Willow Dr. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigating-incident-on-willow-drive-in-newport-news/
Police investigate shooting in Calvert Square part of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Calvert Square part of Norfolk Monday morning, according to police. The shooting happened near the intersection of East Olney Road and Wide Street and was reported around 9:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Department said. Police officers found a man with...
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
Windsor police officer not facing charges in 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says
A Windsor police officer caught on camera pepper-spraying a U.S. Army Lieutenant in December 2020 should not face charges, according to a special prosecutor.
