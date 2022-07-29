ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shares Downgraded at Cowen On 'Lack of Upside to Estimates'

Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) were downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by Cowen analyst Oliver Chen on Tuesday
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Sell

CFRA downgraded Lear (NYSE: LEA) from Hold to
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT)
StreetInsider.com

Teladoc (TDOC) Downgraded by Cowen On Risks to 22/23 Estimates

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shares were downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform from Outperform by analyst Charles Rhyee on Tuesday. Rhyee
StreetInsider.com

RingCentral (RNG) Up as BTIG Reiterates Buy Ahead of 2Q Release

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) is up 2% in early trading Tuesday as BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet reiterates a Buy rating and
StreetInsider.com

Arch Capital (ACGL) PT Raised to $57 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar raised the price target on Arch Capital (NASDAQ: ACGL) to $57.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining a
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Amedisys (AMED) to Sell

UBS analyst Andrew Mok downgraded Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) from Neutral
StreetInsider.com

Varonis Systems (VRNS) PT Lowered to $32 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia lowered
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) from
StreetInsider.com

ON Semiconductor (ON) PT Raised to $77 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) to $77.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a
StreetInsider.com

Northcoast Research Downgrades EVO Payments (EVOP) to Neutral

Northcoast Research analyst Kartik Mehta downgraded EVO Payments (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) PT Lowered to $56 at Stifel, Reiterates "Favorable Setup"

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis lowered the price target on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) to $56.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)
StreetInsider.com

DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell

DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Plug Power (PLUG) at Market Perform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Abhishek Sinha initiates coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Market Perform rating and a
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ

