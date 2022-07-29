www.streetinsider.com
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shares Downgraded at Cowen On 'Lack of Upside to Estimates'
Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) were downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by Cowen analyst Oliver Chen on Tuesday
CFRA Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Sell
CFRA downgraded Lear (NYSE: LEA) from Hold to
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT)
Teladoc (TDOC) Downgraded by Cowen On Risks to 22/23 Estimates
Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shares were downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform from Outperform by analyst Charles Rhyee on Tuesday. Rhyee
RingCentral (RNG) Up as BTIG Reiterates Buy Ahead of 2Q Release
RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) is up 2% in early trading Tuesday as BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet reiterates a Buy rating and
Arch Capital (ACGL) PT Raised to $57 at Jefferies
Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar raised the price target on Arch Capital (NASDAQ: ACGL) to $57.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining a
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to
UBS Downgrades Amedisys (AMED) to Sell
UBS analyst Andrew Mok downgraded Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) from Neutral
Varonis Systems (VRNS) PT Lowered to $32 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Saket Kalia lowered
UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Neutral
BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) from
ON Semiconductor (ON) PT Raised to $77 at Jefferies
Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) to $77.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a
Northcoast Research Downgrades EVO Payments (EVOP) to Neutral
Northcoast Research analyst Kartik Mehta downgraded EVO Payments (NASDAQ
Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) PT Lowered to $56 at Stifel, Reiterates "Favorable Setup"
Stifel analyst Paul Matteis lowered the price target on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) to $56.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a
BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral
BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)
DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell
DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from
Northland Capital Markets Starts Plug Power (PLUG) at Market Perform
Northland Capital Markets analyst Abhishek Sinha initiates coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Market Perform rating and a
Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ
UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Positive, 'New Catalysts Skew Risk/Reward to the Upside'
Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil upgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Negative
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to
Comments / 0