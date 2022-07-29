WAER News Round up: July 25-29

www.waer.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Offshore Wind Backers: Long-Term Benefits Outweigh Costs
As part of New York state's climate goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the third competitive solicitation of offshore wind projects, with the hope of powering 1.5 million homes. This comes after Hochul committed $500 million to offshore wind development earlier this year. The state's goal is to develop 9,000...
Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway
The death toll from flash flooding in eastern Kentucky is now over two dozen. And the governor expects that number to continue to grow significantly in the coming weeks. Cleanup is slow going and rescue efforts are still underway. MARTINEZ: Stan Ingold of member station WEKU in Richmond, Ky., has...
Fallen Rochester police officer honored with procession
People came out in large numbers on Sunday in two Rochester suburbs to pay their respects to a fallen Rochester Police officer who was recently killed in an ambush. The Fairport and Perinton communities lined streets to see a procession honoring Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz who spent 29 years with the Rochester Police Department.
Syracuse PD attempts to enhance community-police relations with 'National Night Out'
Southside's Kirk Park on Tuesday will have face painting, bounce houses, an ice cream truck and more than 15 police agencies. But the large police presence is less about law enforcement and more about community engagement. Public information officer for the Syracuse Police Department, Lt. Matthew Malinowski said the event...
