ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WAER News Round up: July 25-29

By WAER
waer.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.waer.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

Offshore Wind Backers: Long-Term Benefits Outweigh Costs

As part of New York state's climate goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the third competitive solicitation of offshore wind projects, with the hope of powering 1.5 million homes. This comes after Hochul committed $500 million to offshore wind development earlier this year. The state's goal is to develop 9,000...
waer.org

Fallen Rochester police officer honored with procession

People came out in large numbers on Sunday in two Rochester suburbs to pay their respects to a fallen Rochester Police officer who was recently killed in an ambush. The Fairport and Perinton communities lined streets to see a procession honoring Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz who spent 29 years with the Rochester Police Department.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy