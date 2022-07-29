ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE

kqennewsradio.com
Related
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE WOMAN JAILED FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Eugene woman was jailed for a reported trespass incident by Roseburg Police Sunday morning. An RPD report said 27-year old Cheyenne Shiell allegedly snuck into a motel room in the 600 block of West Madrone Street at some point and refused to leave when employees told her to. At about 9:50 a.m. while trying to detain her, Shiell reportedly tried to pull away from an officer and pulled herself to the ground to avoid being taken into custody. The suspect allegedly kicked the officer several times while on her back, as the officer tried to get control of her arm. Shiell was subsequently tased. Once detained, staff from the Roseburg Fire Department responded to remove the probes.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting a passerby in rural Lane County
MOHAWK, Ore. -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a random person on a country road with a shotgun while they were driving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. On July 31, just before 9 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to a reported shooting McGowan Creek Road, officials said. Deputies said they were told by the 29-year-old victim that he and his vehicle were shot several times by birdshot from a shotgun while driving on the road. Officials say that even though the victim took numerous hits, including to the face, he was able to get away from the shooter and drive to meet paramedics responding to the incident. The LCSO says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FELONY STRANGULATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged felony strangulation incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said officers contacted the 54-year old after a female known to him said he put her in a chokehold and told her he would kill her. This was in the 1800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The man was charged with felony strangulation and menacing. He was held without bail. The woman was cited for harassment for her involvement in the case. She was released after the citation was issued.
kqennewsradio.com
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A fugitive was jailed by Roseburg Police following an early morning traffic stop on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:30 a.m. a 43-year old woman was contacted at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, after she narrowly avoided a crash with a patrol vehicle. She was found to have a failure to appear warrant and was also found to be suspended at the misdemeanor level.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at driver multiple times
Lane County deputies arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly shooting a 29-year-old man that was driving down McGowan Road in Springfield.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
kezi.com
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Attempted Coos Bay business theft ends in arrest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A man is jailed after an attempted theft at a Coos Bay business. Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, 47-year-old Justin Britton was found inside South Coast Orthopaedic on N 17th St. This after an alarm went off at the location. They say...
eugenedailynews.com
Update: Man arrested in stabbing of woman
Victor Herrera, age 53, of Eugene, was observed on July 30 at 5:35 p.m. by Eugene Police at 305 E. Oregon Avenue in Creswell, Oregon. With the assistance of Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, they contacted and arrested Herrera without incident. He was transported to Lane County Jail on charges of Assault in the First Degree Abuse Prevention Act (domestic violence), and Unlawful Use Weapon.
Suspects splatter paint, steal ice cream from elementary school
Authorities in Lane County are looking for two young men who allegedly broke into an elementary school and dumped paint onto a classroom's floor on Thursday.
kqennewsradio.com
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENTS
A Canyonville man was jailed for alleged assault incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A report from DCSO said about 3:00 p.m. the disturbance began in the 800 block of South Main Street. It got physical and the victim was hit in the head with something that created a large cut. The suspect left the residence and came back at about 6:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Yoncalla man was jailed for an alleged assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 10:15 a.m. deputies responded to investigate a disturbance in the 100 block of Williams Road. The victim claimed a man had gotten angry with her and hit her in the side of the head with his knuckles. The suspect then allegedly smashed her television, mirror, and coffee table, before busting a bedroom door in her house.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1
On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
kptv.com
Suspects pour paint on floor, walls after breaking into Creswell elementary school
CRESWELL, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are wanted after they broke into an elementary school in Creswell and vandalized a classroom last week, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, just before 3 a.m., two suspects were caught breaking into Creslane Elementary School, located at 996...
KDRV
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene. Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON METH/HEROIN CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on meth and heroin charges by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team on Tuesday. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at approximately 9:00 p.m., detectives from DINT and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
Comments / 0