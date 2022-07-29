Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Honeymoon Was Everything They Wanted

Click here to read the full article. American Horror Story fans finally have their first (admittedly small) piece of official intel about the FX anthology’s forthcoming Season 11. It’s not much, but we now know that the next season is slated to premiere sometime this fall. The news was confirmed by FX chairman John Landgraf during his executive session at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Tuesday. A title for the new season, as well as casting and an official premiere date will all be revealed in the coming weeks. Previous Horror Story installments included Murder House (Season 1), Asylum (Season...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO