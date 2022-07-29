Tulsa Pub A Total Loss After Early Morning Fire

www.news9.com
Early-Morning Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home on Tuesday, according to fire officials. TFD officials say the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Officials say nobody was inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say...
Man arrested after fire breaks out at downtown Tulsa hotel
Tulsa firefighters say they responded to a fire at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel near 7th and Denver around midnight on Sunday morning.
Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
KTUL
Body of Henryetta man recovered after boat, trailer found abandoned
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 66-year-old man of Henryetta died on Lake Eufaula at Gentry Creek Park in McIntosh County on August 1 around 3:30 p.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. David Duvall was recovered on August 2 around 6 a.m. Officials were made aware of an abandoned boat...
news9.com
Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
News On 6
17-Year-Old Dies Following Overnight Shooting On Broken Arrow Expressway
Tulsa Police said a 17-year-old driver died and another person was injured during a shooting that happened overnight on the Broken Arrow Expressway. At around 1 a.m., officers said a man was driving a stolen vehicle eastbound on the highway. Another car pulled up to the stolen vehicle, and a...
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
news9.com
Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit
With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
news9.com
People On Site Of Saint Francis Campus Reflect On Mass Shooting In June
It's now been two months since the mass shooting that left four people dead in the Natalie Building on Saint Francis' campus. News On 6’s Ashlyn Brothers first talked to a couple of healthcare workers who were in lockdown on June 1. Tuesday they said they're still shaken but...
Couple riding with motorcycle club arrested after causing damage to police car
TULSA, Okla. — A couple who was riding with a motorcycle club Saturday night was arrested after they caused damage to a police car and then fled the scene, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcycle and...
news9.com
Asphalt Project Begins On Stretch Of 96th Street In Owasso
Construction on a busy stretch of 96th Street North in Owasso is expected to get underway on Monday. The City of Owasso says it is a temporary project before permanent repairs happen in 2024. The city says delays to your commute could happen as road crews prepare to lay new...
Man charged with battery, assault after tossing stolen coffee on Tulsa officer
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested, accused of throwing a hot cup of stolen coffee on a police officer. Tulsa police officers were flagged down by gas station employees Sunday afternoon near 49th and Peoria. They said a homeless man walked into the gas station and stole a $2 cup of coffee.
news9.com
Man Hospitalized After Being Robbed, Stabbed While Walking Dog
Tulsa Police say a man is in the hospital after being robbed and then stabbed while walking his dog on Monday morning. Officers say they are now looking for two people. Officers say the victim was walking his dog in the parking lot just before 4 a.m. on Monday morning when two people came up to him and robbed him.
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Woman Arranges Trip To Cincinnati Zoo For Detroit Cancer Patient
A Tulsa woman helped a cancer patient from Detroit meet her favorite hippo!. Cayla Brown, from Tulsa, saw a TikTok video of cancer patient Christina Costa in Detroit and it got her motivated to help make the her wish come true by making arrangements at the Cincinnati Zoo for her to see Fiona.
news9.com
Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody
Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
news9.com
EMSACare Enrollment Begins For Tulsa Area Residents
EMSAcare is now holding open enrollment for all Tulsa residents. EMSA said this program is important because it makes sure in a time of need, people are thinking about their health and not how much an EMSA ride will cost. EMSAcare enrollment opens again Monday for anyone in the covered...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Accused Of Driving Stolen U-Haul Truck
Two people are in custody on Monday morning accused of driving a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the two were arrested on Monday morning near East Admiral Place and North Yale Avenue. According to police, an officer ran the truck's tag a...
Overnight Storms Cause Damage, Power Outages Across Green Country
Overnight showers and storms caused damage in several Green Country communities on Thursday night. In Muskogee, high winds knocked down tree limbs and even some powerlines. 3,500 people in Muskogee lost power and as of Friday morning, about 17,000 are still without electricity. Storms also left behind some damage in...
City crews cleaning up storm debris after EF-1 Tornado hit Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city crews are out Friday morning working to clean up storm debris following Thursday night’s storms. After the National Weather Service surveyed the damage, they confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit BA last night. Trees littered neighborhood streets and branches toppled power lines...
