Muhlenberg Co. gets Safe Haven Baby Box

www.14news.com
Guest
3d ago
I thought it was supposed to aid the person being anonymous while protecting the health and welfare of the child! Putting it where its recorded, watched and around a bunch of God Complexed cops and others prevents it from being utilized as it was intended
Reply
2
Related
14news.com
Hopkins County collecting donations for eastern Ky. flood victims
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County government is accepting donations for those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. Officials say Tuesday, August 2 is the last day to donate. Kentucky is no stranger to natural disasters. In December, western Kentuckians were hit hard by deadly tornadoes.
wevv.com
KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police will be setting up various roadside safety checkpoints as well as focusing efforts on well-known problematic areas in the Henderson district. KSP says it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers and to provide a deterrent for those who violate traffic laws. Police say...
14news.com
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. Dispatch says they are unsure if anyone was injured in the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to Sheriff Barry Smith and are waiting to hear […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. to receive $800K in emergency funds
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court will receive $800,000 in County Aid/Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for Riverside Road. According to a press release, the repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that...
WBKO
Man shot in Logan County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:30 a.m. on Monday August 1, 2022 a man with a gunshot wound entered the Jennie Stuart Medical Center” in Hopkinsville. They say the victim said he had been shot at a party in the Fairview area.
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
14news.com
Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Red Cross of Southwest Indiana helping eastern KY flood victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana Red Cross Chapter is rolling up their sleeves to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky. The Red Cross has already deployed a volunteer to Eastern Kentucky to work in a shelter while families are displaced. There’s also two mental health specialists and a...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
14news.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
14news.com
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say medical grade drugs were found by two children in a Henderson home. According to the arrest citation for 34-year-old Amy Blaize, morphine and fentanyl were found last week in her home in the 200 block of Turner Ave. Detectives say during a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Our crew on the scene said there were several fire trucks and Carter Road was completely shut down. Pictures shared on social media showed flames shooting from the building. Our crew said no flames were […]
14news.com
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks National Night Out. Thousands of communities across the country will be participating, including Evansville. It’s a family-friendly event to bring the community together with police officers and talk about cooperative crime prevention efforts. It’s at the CK Newsome Center from 6 p.m. to...
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
14news.com
Crews to begin bridge work on New Hartford Road
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Work starts Tuesday on the bridge over Panther Creek on New Hartford Road in Daviess County. Lane restrictions will be in place on US 231 at New Hartford Road to replace the existing bridge deck. An adjacent bridge structure will also be addressed. Drivers should...
14news.com
Police investigating Evansville stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Evansville. The media report shows it happened around 5:40 Monday night on South Weinbach Avenue near Rheinhardt Avenue. It shows the victim was taken to the hospital. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
104.1 WIKY
Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths
Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
Comments / 1