Local bakeries that will bake you smile

Rendering of the Vista Brooklyn building on Riverside Avenue. One common criticism of the types of new residential developments going up in Jacksonville’s Urban Core and other built-out neighborhoods is the cost of the units. For instance, Downtown Jacksonville’s Brooklyn district has been dominated by so-called “luxury” apartment buildings for more than 10 years. Today, little is left of the historically African-American neighborhood that’s now home to apartment highrises and office towers.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO