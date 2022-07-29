Local bakeries that will bake you smile

unfspinnaker.com
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videosDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Seawalk Pavilion: Free and pet friendly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville’s Largest Curated Pop Up featuring over 200 creatives and 15 Food Trucks. This event is FREE & Pet Friendly!. This event will take place Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion 75 1st St N. in Jacksonville Beach, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox13news.com
‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water. In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. A person in the video can...
Jacksonville Starbucks closes for several hours as workers strike for wage increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re used to getting a coffee from the Starbucks on San Jose Boulevard and Ricky Drive, you may have had to skip your morning run because it was closed. Workers were on strike demanding a wage increase and they were out by the main...
thejaxsonmag.com
Don't sweat the 'wrong kind' of housing
Rendering of the Vista Brooklyn building on Riverside Avenue. One common criticism of the types of new residential developments going up in Jacksonville’s Urban Core and other built-out neighborhoods is the cost of the units. For instance, Downtown Jacksonville’s Brooklyn district has been dominated by so-called “luxury” apartment buildings for more than 10 years. Today, little is left of the historically African-American neighborhood that’s now home to apartment highrises and office towers.
‘Get out the water!’: Sharks seen in shallow water on Florida beach
A video shows two sharks swimming very close to the shore at a north Florida beach on Saturday.
News4Jax.com
‘Everybody’s trying to make it’: Local businesses feeling the impact of inflation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With debate over whether the economy is in a recession following a second-quarter decline in the country’s gross domestic product, News4JAX is looking into Jacksonville’s economic health status. We talked to multiple business owners all across Jacksonville as well as the chamber of commerce...
residentnews.net
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
point2homes.com
13283 N Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32218
$1,447 - $2,330 USD / mo. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Apartment Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Community Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Building Units for 13283 N Main St. 1 Bed. 1 Bath. 45 Available. from $1,447. 2 Beds. 2...
Meet the five candidates vying to be Jacksonville's next sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five candidates are vying to be Jacksonville's next sheriff - four Democrats and a Republican. All Duval County voters will be able to select one the candidate of their choice in the Aug. 23 special election. Unless one candidate gets more than half of the vote...
Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 10:00 a.m. until supplies last at the Harveys Supermarket 201 West 48th Street. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
Thousands lose power in Cedar Hills Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is shining light on a power problem that plagued a local neighborhood on a sweltering Sunday. Power outages hit several neighborhoods and kicked up the heat, with the JEA outage map showing more than 10,000 customers affected in the Cedar Hills area. “I...
Future of Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville not as clear as many think
There has been a lot of talk around the potential movement of the annual Georgia/Florida game played every year in Jacksonville. Chip Towers of AJC says, not so fast my friend.
mommypoppins.com
Amelia Island with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida
On a stretch of beach along the “First Coast” of Florida sits Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, two destinations not typically associated with kid-friendly fun. But amid all the retiree splendor, enterprising families will have no trouble entertaining little ones. Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida boast four seasons of fun, including award-winning beaches, destination-worthy state parks, plenty of mini golf, and a host of family-friendly dining options.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
wjct.org
Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
MAD DADS Community Day Saturday in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from an previous unrelated story. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter hosts a free Community Day event Saturday at Bruce Park to highlight and remember unsolved murders in that area. The event is open to the community. Music will be happening, and free...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit for Flying Fish Taphouse at former Millhouse Restaurant
The city issued a permit July 29 for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road.
JEA: Power restored after outage affecting customers in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: Power has been restored. UPDATE 5:33 p.m.: The power outage is now affecting 638 customers. Crews are still assessing the cause. Crews are working to restore power to 1,463 customers in Jacksonville’s Mid-Westside neighborhood on Monday, according to JEA’s website. The...
Arlington Hills Lotto player wins $1,000 a week, for life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a busy week for Florida Lottery players in Jacksonville. One lucky Jacksonville local will be collecting $1,000 a week, for life. On Thursday, July 28, someone walked into the BP gas station on Merrill Road in Arlington Hills. A Cash4Life ticket was purchased,...
