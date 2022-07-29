ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Not Okay’ on Hulu, a Social Media Satire With Zoey Deutch and Mia Isaac Rocking Opposite Ends of the Moral Spectrum

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzWGK_0gxkJ6u600

Not Okay, now streaming on Hulu, opens with a viewer-discretion disclaimer stating that the movie contains “flashing lights, themes of trauma and an unlikable female protagonist,” and it’s difficult to tell if that’s part of the satire or not. It must be. Except that the first two things are legit where the last thing is a joke? I ponder. Sharpwit Zoey Deutch (so wonderful in the underrated Everybody Wants Some!!) plays the “unlikable female protagonist” in this story of a lonely wannabe who takes a precarious route to internet fame.

NOT OKAY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Nestled among a pile of junkfood wrappers and assorted depression detritus, Danni Sanders (Deutch) reads all the vitriol directed at her on the internet and voiceovers about how, for so long, she just wanted to be seen. Then she turns to the camera and tells us, “Be careful what you f—ing wish for.” TWO MONTHS EARLIER, she sits in her boss’ office. She works as a photo editor for Depravity, a website-slash-magazine that publishes – well, I don’t know. Poorly fact-checked lifestyle shit and hot takes, one presumes, and a Ruth Bader Ginsberg retrospective written by Danni’s workplace rival, Harper (Nadia Alexander). Does the world need yet another RGB retrospective, one wonders? I dunno. Tough call. It definitely doesn’t need what Danni pitches: an indulgent first-person column in which she laments missing out on 9/11 because she was on vacation. “Can’t tone-deaf be like a brand, though?” she says, before she’s sent back to her desk to edit photos, which is what she’s paid to do.

For some reason – neediness, desperation, an inexplicable attraction to sloppy anticharismatic dudes – Danni has a thing for co-worker Colin (Dylan O’Brien), a serial weed-toker with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and a Pigpennish omnipresent cloud of vape smoke surrounding him. Few things turn her on more than a verified account, it seems. To get his attention, she fibs that she’s on a writer’s retreat and faux-Emily in Parises herself, posting photoshopped pics of her beret-topped face in front of the Eiffel Tower and other landmarks, tossing around baguette emojis willy-nilly.

Then we get one of the movie’s snarkotastic chapter headings: PART III: OH F—. Terrorists execute a series of coordinated bombings of Paris landmarks, mere moments after she posts herself smiling in front of the Arc de Triomphe. And now Danni has to pretend to get off a plane so she can hug her concerned parents. Then she rides the lie like Roy Rogers on Trigger. She attends a support group and befriends earnest and charismatic school-shooting survivor Rowan (Mia Isaac), an activist whose blue checkmark and 520k followers makes Danni’s eyes widen. Danni steals some phraseology from her new friend and writes a first-person account for Depravity detailing how she was nearly killed by terrorists and that it’s OK to not be OK, thus hashtagging her way to viral fame. Of course, as the framing device already revealed, that bubble has to burst, but still, all this makes one feel as if one’s sitting on an atomic bomb, waiting for it to go off, although in this case, we kind of want it to go off, right in Danni’s face. They were right about the unlikable protagonist thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zzM2_0gxkJ6u600
Photo: Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Buffaloed is another “unlikable female protagonist” – also with a terrible wardrobe! – via Deutch, who plays a salty telephone scam artist. So cross that with Ingrid Goes West, a dark comedy in which Aubrey Plaza plays a nut who stalks her favorite Instagrammer.

Performance Worth Watching: Deutch, obvs.

Memorable Dialogue: Danni’s mom, post-bubble-burst: “How are you ever gonna be able to find another job? Or find a husband? Or get approved by a co-op board?”

Sex and Skin: A no-skin skeevy-restroom scrump.

Our Take: Writer-director Quinn Shephard’s satirical carpetbombing of Clickbait Nation is stylish, witty and entertaining, with a pair of terrific performances by Deutch and Isaac (who was a shining light in the recent weepie Don’t Make Me Go) and opposite sides of the sincerity coin. Perhaps Not Okay is a reflection of the current post-ironic era in how it leavens its satire with earnestness and lacks killer instinct; I mean, as unlikable as our female protagonist can be, Shepherd still muddies the waters by courting our empathy for a person who made a huge mistake, and deserves some forgiveness. Right? Eventually? In a society that believes in rehabilitation? And has newfound sensitivities for those who struggle with mental illness? Danni’s just a total shit with a compulsive desire to be admired, not a serial killer, or even Martin Shkreli.

Deutch keenly and quietly cultivates Danni’s anxieties within a cocoon of look-at-me/please-love-me quirks: Crazy hair and nails, prescription “happy pills,” a toothy smile covering up the pain of a privileged upbringing (her parents live in a high-rise with a doorman). She has to manufacture her own trauma, and boy, does she ever succeed. And the easiest way to get likes and eyeball emojis is via social media, a realm led by either the deeply wounded, like Rowan, or vapid morons, like Colin. Danni tries to be the former, but deep down, she’s the latter, except when she’s taking antidepressants and has nobody to talk to except her guinea pig. She’s complex, is what I’m saying.

And therefore curious is one of those chapter headings, which reads I DON’T GET A REDEMPTION ARC, because we should feel bad for Rowan, not the phony in this story. At least for now. Yes? Maybe? Deutch and the screenplay churn up some amusing moments, but ultimately leaves us searching for a more sharply honed point to all this. To be fair, we’re still in the middle of the internet-era milieu, and answers to great, overarching questions have yet to be resolved. One thing’s for sure – we could use a little less depravity, of both the uppercase and lowercase variety.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Its message is more no-shit-Sherlock than it is revelatory, but that ultimately doesn’t negate the overall energy of Not Okay, which makes the most of its two talented leads.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Quinn Shephard
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Martin Shkreli
BGR.com

This feel-good Netflix drama is the streamer’s biggest show in the world right now

Less than a week out from its Netflix debut on July 20, season four of the romantic drama Virgin River is utterly dominating the platform worldwide at the moment. The streaming giant’s new Top 10 charts are out, revealing the most-watched content across the globe — spanning both movies and TV series, as well as English and non-English content. For the 7-day period that ended on July 24, Virgin River garnered more than 105.4 million hours viewed worldwide. Far surpassing Stranger Things 4 in the #2 spot, which banked 74.9 million hours viewed (as the latter’s chart-topping run finally starts to subside).
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Connected to the Freeform Show?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin may share the thrills and love of troublesome teens of its predecessor. But that’s not the only thing these series have in common. Original Sin has more in common with Pretty Little Liars than merely its name. But how exactly are these two series related? Will we be seeing cameos from our first batch of liars? And what sort of Easter eggs can we expect? We know you have questions, and we have answers. How Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Connected to Pretty Little Liars? Though this new series is set in the same universe and shares...
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depravity#Rgb
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)

Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Ringer

The Simple Pleasure of ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’

Chris and Andy talk about the allegations that old episodes of Stranger Things are being re-edited, and the interesting possibilities it introduces for streaming television (1:00). Then, they talk about the sweet animated movie Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (20:15), before Andy is joined by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas to talk about his decision to remake his 1996 movie Irma Vep into an eight-part miniseries (27:51).
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Kevin Bacon talks ‘They/Them’ thriller, lasting effect of ‘Footloose’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Kevin Bacon joins Willie Geist to discuss his return to the slasher genre with “They/Them,” and the lasting effect of his iconic ’80s movie “Footloose.” Bacon shares why he decided to stay in New York early in his career and his feelings around the popular game “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.”July 31, 2022.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy