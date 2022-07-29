Some Republicans see good politics in same-sex marriage bill

www.sfgate.com
All eyes on former governor in Missouri Senate primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback on Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. Others include U.S. Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who gained notoriety in 2020 when he and his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home. Some Republican leaders worry that nominating the scandal-scarred Greitens could open the door for a Democrat to win in November. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who has never held office but who has outraised everyone in both parties, and Trudy Busch Valentine, a philanthropist, retired nurse and an heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
Hochul’s lead over Zeldin 'not insurmountable,' poll finds
Hochul led 53 percent to 39 percent in the first public poll conducted since the June primaries and the first to survey likely general election voters.
Top Democrats say a government watchdog may have covered-up missing Secret Service texts
Top Democrats on the January 6 committee are expressing new concerns on a potential cover-up over the Secret Service text investigation.
House panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House oversight panel on Tuesday subpoenaed gunmaker Smith & Wesson for documents on the manufacture and sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles after its CEO refused to appear for a hearing on the firearms frequently used in mass shootings. The House probe found that five major...
