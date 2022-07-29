“Deceitful” Princess Diana Interview Clips Will Be in New Documentary ‘The Princess’ Despite BBC Pledging to Never License Footage

Is ‘Spencer’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Kristen Stewart Movie Be Streaming?

Just one week after BBC vowed to never air or license footage from a Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, it appears extracts from the interview, in which Diana infamously says “there were three of us in this marriage,” will appear in The Princess, an HBO documentary about her life that is also set to be shown on British channels Sky and Now TV.

The documentary, directed by Ed Perkins, is a retelling of the princess’ life through archival footage, and will include pieces from the disgraced interview as pointed out by Deadline. This follows a statement made by Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, on July 21 promising to never air the footage again.

“Now we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained I have decided that the BBC will never show the programme again; nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters,” he said. “It does of course remain part of the historical record and there may be occasions in the future when it will be justified for the BBC to use short extracts for journalistic purposes, but these will be few and far between and will need to be agreed at Executive Committee level and set in the full context of what we now know about the way the interview was obtained.”

Davie went on to “urge others to exercise similar restraint.”

Princess Diana is one of the most beloved figures in history and has had her story told a multitude of times, whether it’s through shows like The Crown or documentaries like Diana: In Her Own Words. However, just last year it was reported that journalist Martin Bashir had used “deceitful” tactics to rope Diana into the 1995 interview in which she described her overcrowded marriage, her eating disorder, and other personal aspects of her life.

Following the report, the Duke of Cambridge released a statement saying the interview contributed to making his parents’ marriage worse and added to the paranoia his mother felt in her final years.

He went on to say, “It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others,” per Yahoo News

The Princess will release on Aug. 14.