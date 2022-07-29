Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $1.28 Billion!

Mega Millions® is the talk of country, as consumers across America – both regular Mega Millions players and those new to the game – are sending the estimated jackpot for Friday night’s drawing to a whopping $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

At that level, it would be the second largest Mega Millions prize in the game’s 20-year history. The current record jackpot for Mega Millions is $1.537 billion, won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity Mega Millions provides to retailers, players and good causes throughout the country,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, current Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “The Mega Millions group, and indeed much of the country, look with anticipation for tonight’s drawing.”

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee. The jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

All Mega Millions members encourage responsible play – please enjoy the opportunity to play the game while keeping your play in balance.

Mega Millions tickets are $2. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions. Lottery revenues are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.280 billion 7/29/2022 ? $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA $516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

The post Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $1.28 Billion! appeared first on Cheatham County Source .