Indianapolis motor speedway will host IMSA sports car championship

A 24-year-old police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Madison County, Indiana, around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, a US Army veteran who had been a member of the Elwood Police Department for 11 months, was transported to an Indianapolis-area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

MADISON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO