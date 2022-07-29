Indianapolis motor speedway will host IMSA sports car championship

www.foxnews.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Pennzoil 150 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
2 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Clay County
Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SR-59 near Wesley Dr.
WISH-TV
ISP: Elwood police officer shot; person in custody after multi-county chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer has been shot in Elwood, leading to a police chase, and ends with a person arrested in Fishers on Interstate 69, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, the officer is in a hospital with their condition unknown at this time. The chase...
WLFI.com
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Indiana community heartbroken after rookie officer is killed during traffic stop by repeat offender
Elwood, Indiana police are honoring 24-year-old rookie officer Noah Shahnavaz who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop over the weekend. The officer's death reinvigorated already existing discussions about the alarming crime wave taking America by storm, and Indiana State Police Department superintendent Doug Carter told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that change will not come any time soon.
Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop in 'senseless act of violence'
A 24-year-old police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Madison County, Indiana, around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, a US Army veteran who had been a member of the Elwood Police Department for 11 months, was transported to an Indianapolis-area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
buckeyefirearms.org
Op-Ed: CHL-Holder Does in 15 Seconds What 376 Law Enforcement Officers Couldn't Do in 77 Minutes
(Photo rendering credit: RightJournalism.com) We’ve written about the actions of the “good guy with a gun” Eli Dicken — the 22-year-old hero who shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooter in Greenwood, Indiana. ... More details are emerging that show how God must have...
Fox News
