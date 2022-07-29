Dodgers clobber Rockies 13-0, take 12-game lead in NL West

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto showed just how valuable he could be as he hit a home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Soto remained the focal point of the MLB trade deadline. Washington has yet to find a suitable deal that would allow them to pull the trigger on a trade. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals were reportedly the three remaining teams in the sweepstakes.

