ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers clobber Rockies 13-0, take 12-game lead in NL West

By Joe Morgan
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Juan Soto clobbers home run off Max Scherzer as Nationals seek to trade All-Star before deadline

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto showed just how valuable he could be as he hit a home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Soto remained the focal point of the MLB trade deadline. Washington has yet to find a suitable deal that would allow them to pull the trigger on a trade. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals were reportedly the three remaining teams in the sweepstakes.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Denver, CO
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy