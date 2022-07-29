Dodgers clobber Rockies 13-0, take 12-game lead in NL West

www.foxnews.com
Juan Soto clobbers home run off Max Scherzer as Nationals seek to trade All-Star before deadline
Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto showed just how valuable he could be as he hit a home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Soto remained the focal point of the MLB trade deadline. Washington has yet to find a suitable deal that would allow them to pull the trigger on a trade. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals were reportedly the three remaining teams in the sweepstakes.
MLB trade deadline 2022: Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to opponent while talking to reporters
Christian Vazquez had a strange night ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game Monday against the Houston Astros. Vazquez was talking to reporters on the field at Minute Maid Park. One reporter asked him if he was traded to the Astros. "I think so, yeah," he replied. He said...
Aaron Judge blasts 43rd home run, Yankees first team to 70 wins in victory over Mariners
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 43rd home run, Jose Trevino had his first multihomer game and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 Monday night in a series opener between teams bulking up for the postseason. Anthony Rizzo started the onslaught with a three-run homer in the...
MLB trade deadline 2022: Yankees acquire relief pitcher Scott Effross from Cubs
The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.
Tom Brady reacts to Bill Russell's death: 'Very impactful figure'
The death of Bill Russell reverberated across the sports world on Sunday. The Boston Celtics great and NBA icon passed away at the age of 88. Russell’s family said in a statement that he passed away "peacefully" with his wife by his side. Tom Brady played with the New...
