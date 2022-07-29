ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Money game: How much does it cost to raise a top junior golfer?

By Josh Sens
Golf.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Success of LIV Golf reportedly hinges on 1 thing

LIV Golf is throwing around big money and attracting many big-name players. So far, they seem to be off to a good start. But the future of the upstart league apparently hinges on whether the team aspect takes off. Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport is at the LIV Invitational Series event...
GOLF
Golf Digest

LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title

In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandon Dunes
Golf Digest

Henrik Stenson made millions with a LIV Golf win. But it came with a cost, too

The shades came off, his arms went wide and a smile came out. The man whose stoicism is so prodigious and cool and cold that it earned him the nickname “The Iceman” could not remain composed. Not after Henrik Stenson’s first win in years, not after the controversy and character damage he inflicted upon himself. The decision to join LIV Golf coupled with his performance at Trump Bedminster has delivered Stenson and his family generational wealth. But it has come with a cost, too.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bridgestone brings Tiger Woods to you with its new AR golf ball experience

When it comes to pioneering the idea of golf ball fitting Bridgestone leads the pack, and with their new Augmented Reality (AR) golf ball fitting platform they are enhancing the consumer experience with the help of Tiger Woods and the rest of the Bridgestone tour staff. You can access the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Lydia Ko, aka 'The Onion,' sheds layers but not her Women's Scottish lead

One key for Lydia Ko in holding onto a share of the 54-hole lead at the Women’s Scottish Open? Being an onion. With Saturday’s forecast calling for colder temperatures, higher winds and some rain, Ko arrived at Dundonald Links well prepared. Like she had done the two previous days, Ko wore leggings under her golf pants. But for her third round, she took things a couple of steps further.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The clubs Tony Finau used to win the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tony Finau took nearly six years on the PGA Tour to win two events. He’s now doubled that total in the last two weeks after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, backing up his triumph last week at the 3M Open. A key two-hole stretch gave Finau some breathing room....
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Detroit Golf Club

Tony Finau’s bank account has grown quite larger the past eight days. On Sunday he won for the second straight week, capturing the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau finished at 26 under, five shots clear of second-place finishers Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young. Finau is the first back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour since Cantlay won the BMW Championship and Tour Championship last year.
DETROIT, MI
Golf.com

PGA Tour announces schedule, purse jump and location changes for 2023

The PGA Tour is ready to start talking about 2023, finalizing its full schedule of 47 events for the 2022-23 season and announcing changes to the FedEx Cup and massive purse increases to go along with them. The changes really begin in Hawaii, the unofficial start to the season, when...
NFL
Golf.com

Effortlessly smooth out your swing with Lag Shot swing trainers

Lag is one of the most commonly used “buzzwords” on the driving range, but very few people can actually produce it. Cameron Champ, Sergio Garcia, and Ben Hogan are prime examples. To improve your swing, try to emulate the common moves of these silky swings. Here are three...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy