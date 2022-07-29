ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Celsius reveals customer data breach by vendor’s employee

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Celsius says user data has been compromised in email leak

For the 300,000 Celsius users with funds frozen in their accounts — some of which could be permanently inaccessible — a new update from the ailing crypto exchange won’t inspire much confidence. This week, the company notified a portion of its user base about a data breach that has led to “a list of Celsius client email addresses,” being “transferred to a third-party.” Yikes.
MARKETS
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Customer Data#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3
cryptoslate.com

How to cash out — The rise of crypto-to-fiat

The digital asset economy continues to gain momentum globally, despite the scandals and crashes of late. It is fueling the demand for using crypto as a means of payment in the real world. Major corporations such as Meta (Facebook) and Amazon have responded by starting to build the infrastructure necessary to handle crypto payments.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
cryptoslate.com

What are crypto liquidations and why do they matter?

In the last several months, liquidations have become top of the news cycle in the crypto world. This article will explain what liquidations are in the context of crypto, including how they happen and what you can do to avoid them. What is a Crypto Liquidation?. A liquidation is the...
MARKETS
ZDNet

Brazil's Nubank amasses 1 million crypto customers in less than a month

Brazilian challenger bank Nubank has reached 1 million cryptocurrency customers in Brazil in less than a month since the launch of its crypto offering at the end of June. The milestone was reached three weeks after the neobank started to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum, the most popular cryptocurrencies, to its entire base of 60 million users.
WORLD
pymnts

Gensler Aims to Get Crypto Exchanges to Register With SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has been working harder to try and get crypto trading platforms to register with the SEC as talk about how to regulate the assets increases in volume. In a video released Thursday (July 28), Gensler said he wants agency staff to work...
MARKETS
pymnts

EU Considers Creating Tech Regulator

The European Commission is mulling the idea of a new directorate seeking to rein in Big Tech, which could be headed up by two top antitrust officials. According to a Reuters report Thursday (July 28), the move could help alleviate concerns associated with the European Union getting companies like Amazon, Apple and Alphabet’s Google to follow the Digital Markets Act.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin mining — What are the true climate change risks?

Bitcoin mining is coming under increasing fire for ecological reasons, however, data shows its environmental impact is less than that of the gold and banking sectors. The European Central Bank (ECB) published a report on July 14 that covered many points related to Bitcoin and Ethereum mining, including energy consumption and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) as an alternative mechanism.
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet

San Francisco-based blockchain payment company Ripple has released 1 billion XRP tokens from two escrow wallets, according to data provided by Bithomp's XRP Ledger explorer. The XRP is down 1.93% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token is currently trading at $0.38 on major spot exchanges. Back in 2017, the company locked 55% of the total supply of XRP in a series of escrows. It capped the number of new tokens that can be brought into circulating at 1 billion XRPs per month.
MARKETS
pymnts

Hackers Force a $4B Question: Can DeFi Ever Be Safe?

Yet another decentralized lending and algorithmic stablecoin protocol was hacked yesterday, with $3.5 million stolen from its treasury via what appears for now to be a one-off exploit. As a result, Nirvana Finance’s NIRV stablecoin lost its peg — it’s at 15 cents as of this writing, and the ANA...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Chipotle Looks to the Future with Crypto, AI and Roblox Following Earnings Report

Thanks to inflation, Chipotle’s customers are paying extra for more than just guacamole, but most apparently don't care, as the fast-casual chain said in its earnings report that price hikes helped boost profits in its most recent quarter, which sent the stock surging today. Curt Garner, chief technology officer of Chipotle, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how Chipotle is embracing new technologies like artificial intelligence, the metaverse, Roblox — and cryptocurrency. “We do accept crypto through a partnership with Flexa, in our restaurants and our digital channels,” Garner said. It’s a partnership that we're excited about. … We had a lot of customers that were asking for a crypto option as payment within our restaurants, and we're proud to put this partnership together and deliver that.”
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Babel lost over $280M trading with customer funds; wants to raise up to $300M

Embattled crypto lender Babel Finance lost over $280 million while trading with customer funds, The Block reported July 29, citing the firm’s restructuring proposal deck. The report said that Babel Finance lost around 8,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and 56,000 Ethereum (ETH) in June when it faced forced liquidation of its positions due to the market downturn.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy