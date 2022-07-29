Celsius reveals customer data breach by vendor’s employee

cryptoslate.com
inputmag.com
Celsius says user data has been compromised in email leak
For the 300,000 Celsius users with funds frozen in their accounts — some of which could be permanently inaccessible — a new update from the ailing crypto exchange won’t inspire much confidence. This week, the company notified a portion of its user base about a data breach that has led to “a list of Celsius client email addresses,” being “transferred to a third-party.” Yikes.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
inputmag.com
Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds
Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
cryptoslate.com
How to cash out — The rise of crypto-to-fiat
The digital asset economy continues to gain momentum globally, despite the scandals and crashes of late. It is fueling the demand for using crypto as a means of payment in the real world. Major corporations such as Meta (Facebook) and Amazon have responded by starting to build the infrastructure necessary to handle crypto payments.
Gemini Crypto Exchange Reportedly Lays Off An Additional 7% of Its Staff
Gemini exchange has allegedly laid off 7% of its staff, with potentially more on the way. The crypto exchange is laying off staff due to ‘extreme cost-cutting.’. This marks the second round of lay-offs after Gemini reduced its workforce by 10% in early June. The Gemini crypto exchange founded...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
dailyhodl.com
US Senators Send Letter to Fidelity Over ‘Ill-Advised’ Bitcoin (BTC) Retirement Plan
Three US Senators are writing to Fidelity’s chief executive over concerns about the banking giant’s ‘troubling’ plan to allow businesses to offer Bitcoin (BTC) as a retirement option. In the note, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin ask Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson why one...
cryptoslate.com
What are crypto liquidations and why do they matter?
In the last several months, liquidations have become top of the news cycle in the crypto world. This article will explain what liquidations are in the context of crypto, including how they happen and what you can do to avoid them. What is a Crypto Liquidation?. A liquidation is the...
ZDNet
Brazil's Nubank amasses 1 million crypto customers in less than a month
Brazilian challenger bank Nubank has reached 1 million cryptocurrency customers in Brazil in less than a month since the launch of its crypto offering at the end of June. The milestone was reached three weeks after the neobank started to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum, the most popular cryptocurrencies, to its entire base of 60 million users.
Gensler Aims to Get Crypto Exchanges to Register With SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has been working harder to try and get crypto trading platforms to register with the SEC as talk about how to regulate the assets increases in volume. In a video released Thursday (July 28), Gensler said he wants agency staff to work...
EU Considers Creating Tech Regulator
The European Commission is mulling the idea of a new directorate seeking to rein in Big Tech, which could be headed up by two top antitrust officials. According to a Reuters report Thursday (July 28), the move could help alleviate concerns associated with the European Union getting companies like Amazon, Apple and Alphabet’s Google to follow the Digital Markets Act.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin mining — What are the true climate change risks?
Bitcoin mining is coming under increasing fire for ecological reasons, however, data shows its environmental impact is less than that of the gold and banking sectors. The European Central Bank (ECB) published a report on July 14 that covered many points related to Bitcoin and Ethereum mining, including energy consumption and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) as an alternative mechanism.
u.today
XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet
San Francisco-based blockchain payment company Ripple has released 1 billion XRP tokens from two escrow wallets, according to data provided by Bithomp's XRP Ledger explorer. The XRP is down 1.93% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token is currently trading at $0.38 on major spot exchanges. Back in 2017, the company locked 55% of the total supply of XRP in a series of escrows. It capped the number of new tokens that can be brought into circulating at 1 billion XRPs per month.
cryptoslate.com
U.S. Senator seeks safeguards disclosures from Apple, Google amid rise in fake crypto apps
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) sent letters to Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet on July 28, asking for information about what the companies are doing to protect users from fraudulent cryptocurrency apps. The move comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)...
bitcoinist.com
These U.S. Senators Want To Know Why Fidelity Is Offering Bitcoin Retirement Plans
A group of U.S. Senator addressed a letter to Abigail Johnson, CEO of investment firm Fidelity, regarding its Bitcoin retirement plans. The document was signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Durbin, and Tina Smith. Related Reading | Crypto Futures Market Sees $400m Flushed As Bitcoin Breaks $23k. The investment firm...
Hackers Force a $4B Question: Can DeFi Ever Be Safe?
Yet another decentralized lending and algorithmic stablecoin protocol was hacked yesterday, with $3.5 million stolen from its treasury via what appears for now to be a one-off exploit. As a result, Nirvana Finance’s NIRV stablecoin lost its peg — it’s at 15 cents as of this writing, and the ANA...
Chipotle Looks to the Future with Crypto, AI and Roblox Following Earnings Report
Thanks to inflation, Chipotle’s customers are paying extra for more than just guacamole, but most apparently don't care, as the fast-casual chain said in its earnings report that price hikes helped boost profits in its most recent quarter, which sent the stock surging today. Curt Garner, chief technology officer of Chipotle, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how Chipotle is embracing new technologies like artificial intelligence, the metaverse, Roblox — and cryptocurrency. “We do accept crypto through a partnership with Flexa, in our restaurants and our digital channels,” Garner said. It’s a partnership that we're excited about. … We had a lot of customers that were asking for a crypto option as payment within our restaurants, and we're proud to put this partnership together and deliver that.”
cryptoslate.com
Babel lost over $280M trading with customer funds; wants to raise up to $300M
Embattled crypto lender Babel Finance lost over $280 million while trading with customer funds, The Block reported July 29, citing the firm’s restructuring proposal deck. The report said that Babel Finance lost around 8,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and 56,000 Ethereum (ETH) in June when it faced forced liquidation of its positions due to the market downturn.
9to5Mac
Virtual reality antitrust intervention, as FTC tells Meta it can’t buy another VR company
It might seem a little early for a virtual reality antitrust intervention, in a field which is as yet still a niche interest, but the FTC is taking no chances. It has moved to block Meta’s planned purchase of VR fitness company Within. The aggressiveness of the move makes...
