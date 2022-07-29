Column: New roadmap to be unveiled in efforts to reduce poverty in Springfield

The Greene County Commission handed down more than three quarters of a million dollars in federal funding to small businesses in a large-scale economic recovery effort. The commissioners announced the first wave of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for small businesses on July 25. This is the first round of funding for small businesses to be awarded, and the county is reviewing more applications to award more funding in the future.

