Column: New roadmap to be unveiled in efforts to reduce poverty in Springfield

sgfcitizen.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Low wages, high housing costs put one-third of Springfieldians at risk, consultants tell council
When a person or a family falls into poverty to the point of homelessness, the climb back to a place of security can be arduous. People paid to study housing and homelessness in Springfield delivered a solemn warning recently that wages are not meeting housing costs for about one out of three Springfield households.
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
KYTV
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
sgfcitizen.org
More than $750K in federal funding goes to Greene County small businesses
The Greene County Commission handed down more than three quarters of a million dollars in federal funding to small businesses in a large-scale economic recovery effort. The commissioners announced the first wave of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for small businesses on July 25. This is the first round of funding for small businesses to be awarded, and the county is reviewing more applications to award more funding in the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
ksmu.org
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: After almost 7 years in prison, woman lands job in construction and rewrites her story
Cijie Potts sits on a sofa in the small home she rents on Fort Avenue and tells me, no, she never thinks about using meth. Instead, she thinks about her 9-month-old grandson Xavier. The bond between Potts and her three children was broken in January 2015 when she was sentenced...
KYTV
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrates milestone Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrated milestone Saturday. The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. In the last 28 years, the organization has responded to disasters worldwide. On Saturday, the organization handed out food to Springfield residents at the Back...
RELATED PEOPLE
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield Police Chief explains how SPD will enforce new homeless camping law
Following the recent passage of House Bill 1606 — which will ban homeless people from camping or sleeping on state-owned lands — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams explained how officers within his department will enforce the law. The law was signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June and...
KTLO
Missouri primary election set for Tuesday
Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
otc.edu
Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15
WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
sgfcitizen.org
There are empty nursery rooms across Springfield, but no staff. Here’s one idea to change that
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Springfield Business Journal
CoxHealth VP in Branson dies
David Strong, vice president and chief financial officer at Cox Medical Center Branson, has died, the health care system announced. His obituary on the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory website does not list a cause of death. Strong, 60, died July 23. William Mahoney, president of Cox Medical Center Branson,...
New life for old Greene Co. Jail and Sheriff’s Office
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission released its plans for the former Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail on Friday. In April, the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office facilities on Haseltine Road were finished. The building was dedicated and inmates and staff were moved shortly after. Commissioners announced they plan to renovate […]
933kwto.com
SPD Crackdown on Expired Tags
The Springfield Police Department says it will put more emphasis on expired permanent or temporary tags. This will be part of the department’s increased presence at four of the cities major intersections. They will also be looking for vehicles with no tags. Comments on the departments social media sites...
Comments / 2